Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Huntington Museum of Art to expand trail system

By FRED PACE HD Media
Wayne County News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON — Federal funding has been secured to help the Huntington Museum of Art complete a nature trail on its property that’s accessible to all. Geoffrey Fleming, executive director of the museum, said from the beginning, the vision for the facility was to make it much more than just a museum.

www.waynecountynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art#Hma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Museum receives more than $140,000 in federal funding to expand nature trails

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than $140,000 in federal funding is headed to help expand nature trails at the Huntington Museum of Art. U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, who both represent West Virginia, made that announcement Thursday. They say the funding “will support a project that expands the museums Nature Trail System to provide additional opportunities for patrons to interact with and learn about nature.”
Highland County, VAtherecorderonline.com

Highland Co. Museum debuts new, expanded exhibits

A second permanent display focuses on Highland County war history. (Recorder photos by Tammy Minnigh) McDOWELL — A little thunder and a short sprinkle didn’t keep people away from the open house at the Highland County Museum Saturday. More than 40 people dropped in to view the new exhibit, said...
Santa Fe, NMladailypost.com

New Mexico Museum Of Art Awarded $250,000 Grant

The New Mexico Museum of Art at 107 W. Palace Ave., Santa Fe. Courtesy/NMMOA. The New Mexico Museum of Art (NMMOA) announced that it has been awarded a $250,000 Museums for America Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The funds from this grant will go toward...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Renewal at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art

New Facilities, New Experience Achieved Through Major Renovation. Every museum tells a story; great museums tell many of them. On Sunday, August 15, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art begins a new chapter, perhaps the most significant such turning point since its inception in 1941. After nearly seven years of construction, and at an expense of more than $50 million, the entire building at the corner of State and Anapamu streets has been seismically retrofitted; its complex security, storage, and climate-control systems overhauled; and its galleries reimagined to better serve the tastes and interests of a new century.
Kansas StateWIBW

K-State to reopen Beach Museum of Art

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art on the K-State campus will reopen at the beginning of the Fall Semester. Kansas State University says on Tuesday, Aug. 24, it will reopen the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art. Those that appreciate the arts can view the exhibitions online or in person.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Manchin, Capito announce $341K to Marshall University for diabetes research

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $341,768 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to Marshall University for diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic research. This project will study how kidneys regulate sodium levels in the body.
Boise, IDIdaho Statesman

Volunteer for the Boise Art Museum’s biggest fundraiser, Art in the Park

After a year off, the in-person Art in the Park is back on the schedule! (The event was modified to an online marketplace last year because of the pandemic.) Visitors will once again roam the grounds of Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise, on Sept. 10-12 to meet more than 250 artists — including 34 new artists — and purchase their works, ranging from pottery and textiles, to glass, paintings, jewelry and more. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Freeport, ILnorthernpublicradio.org

Freeport Art Museum Secured A New Home

A northern Illinois museum announced the site of its new home. The location complements another art project that the institution is working on. Jessica Modica is the executive director of the Freeport Art Museum. She said scouting for a new location took time because there were certain requirements for the new site.
Freeport, ILWIFR

Freeport Art Museum to move to downtown area

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Art Museum has been a hidden gem for more than 20 years being tucked into a residential area. Soon it will be on the move towards downtown Freeport. Museum leaders say the new building will need to be fully renovated but hopes to be...
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Coos Art Museum offers stunning displays

I’m going to share a little secret few know about me – I couldn’t draw a good picture if my life depended on it. I’ve tried many times, but it’s just not in me. No matter how hard I try, how long I toil, everything I draw looks like a third grader did it.
Museumsmybackyardnews.com

NEW BEDFORD ARTS MUSEUM

Known for his pioneering work on animal locomotion in 1877 and 1878, Eadweard Muybridge used multiple cameras to capture motion in stop-motion photographs and his zoopraxiscope, a device for projecting motion pictures that pre-dated the flexible perforated film strip used in cinematography. See images of animals and humans in motion,...
Davidson County, TNNashville Parent

Frist Art Museum Announces 2022 Schedule

The Frist Art Museum has officially unveiled its upcoming 2022 schedule of exhibitions. In the Ingram Gallery, the year begins with On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art from the Pérez Art Museum Miami Collection, an exhibition of fifty artists that explores the diverse cultural and political landscapes of Cuba and its diaspora. Light, Space, Surface: Southern California Art from LACMA’s Collection is an exhibition of sculptures, paintings, and installations by artists of the American Light and Space movement, including Robert Irwin, Helen Pashgian, and James Turrell. Weaving Splendor: Treasures of Asian Textiles presents rarely seen Chinese, Indian, Japanese, and Persian costumes and textiles that will take guests on a journey across continents, and through time, from the 1500s to today.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Hochul’s First Act As Governor Angers Many New York Parents

Some parents in New York are furious over Katy Hochul's first act as governor. On her first day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure what her office describes as a "safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant."
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Boulder, COPosted by
Holden Becker

CU Art Museum Reopens and Upcoming Events

BOULDER, CO - After almost half a year closed, the CU Art Museum will be back in Aug 17, 2021, and kick off with exhibitions from international and local Front Range artists. The Tim Whiten: Tools of Conveyance will convey Tim Whiten's 40 years of artistic journey in abstract art and the Staring into the Fire will showcases abstract on canvas and on films.
PoliticsPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Most People Have Long Forgotten About This Vacant Ghost Town In Rural West Virginia

West Virginia is rich in both natural beauty and history, and often the two coincide. Many historical treasures can be found along the beautiful New River Gorge, and one of the most elusive is the long-abandoned ghost town of Sewell, West Virginia. Today almost absorbed by the surrounding forest, Sewell was once the hub of […] The post Most People Have Long Forgotten About This Vacant Ghost Town In Rural West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Spartanburg, SCspartanburg.com

Small Museum, Big Art

Did you know that Spartanburg Art Museum has been in existence for over 100 years? Founded in 1907, it is one of the oldest cultural institutions in our community. It is also one of the most dynamic and innovative organizations contributing to the burgeoning art scene in Spartanburg today. The museum focuses on exhibiting contemporary art, or the art of our time, and is the only dedicated organization in the Upstate to do so.
Otero County, NMAlamogordo Daily News

Otero County's COVID new cases flat; New Mexico cases up 9.4%

New coronavirus cases increased 9.4% in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday as the state added 5,227 cases. The previous week had 4,776 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. New Mexico ranked 26th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy