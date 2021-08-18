Huntington Museum of Art to expand trail system

New Facilities, New Experience Achieved Through Major Renovation. Every museum tells a story; great museums tell many of them. On Sunday, August 15, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art begins a new chapter, perhaps the most significant such turning point since its inception in 1941. After nearly seven years of construction, and at an expense of more than $50 million, the entire building at the corner of State and Anapamu streets has been seismically retrofitted; its complex security, storage, and climate-control systems overhauled; and its galleries reimagined to better serve the tastes and interests of a new century.