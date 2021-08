President Biden “hoped to use the 20th anniversary” of 9/11 “to proclaim himself the president who had succeeded in doing what none of his predecessors . . . could: end the ‘endless war’ in Afghanistan,” notes The Wall Street Journal’s William McGurn. Oops: “The bungled exit” has brought a Taliban “photo of its fighters, clad in captured American gear, raising the Taliban flag in a parody of the iconic World War II image” of US Marines on Iwo Jima. So for “the 20th anniversary of the deadliest attack on” US home soil, as “those who gave shelter to the terrorists who pulled it off will be whooping it up in Kabul,” what do “Biden’s speechwriters come up with?”