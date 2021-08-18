North Country People

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, level of community transmission has again hit higher levels in the North Country. Following the weekend, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the level of community transmission is now “high” in both St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, and has risen again to “substantial” in Jefferson County. St. Lawrence and Lewis counties remained in areas of “substantial” transmission on Friday, and Jefferson was in a “moderate” transmission area.