Looking Backward Aug. 18
Aug. 18, 2011: Under a plan announced Tuesday, Sackets Harbor Central District will implement a middle school model of instruction instead of its previous junior high school model. A middle school model emphasizes a holistic approach to personal development, allows for block and flexible scheduling, and allows classrooms to learn in close proximity to one another, an advantage of team teaching. In Sackets Harbor, the sixth grade will pilot the program this school year and eventually work toward implementation in grades 7 and 8.www.mymalonetelegram.com
