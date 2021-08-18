Looking Backward Aug. 18

Members of three firms of architects — Tooker & Marsh of New York City, Haynes & Mason of Fitchburg, Mass., and Harry S. Coombs of Lewiston — demonstrated their proposed plans for the new Edward Little High School building in Auburn Thursday evening to members of the special committee on the new building, members of the city counsel, and members of the school board. When the meeting adjourned, after a four-hour session with the three architects, several members had become sleepy with the great mass of statistics and had departed one by one for home. E. Farrington Abbott of the city counsel advocated immediate action, but only three or four members of the school board remained in the room and it was thought that a full board should be present when a decision was made. Another meeting of a special committee will be called soon at which time one of the three plans will be selected and the fortunate architect will then come to Auburn for a conference with the committee in regard to a revision of his plans.