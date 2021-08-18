Grant McGuire: A 12-year-old did adult's job delivering papers
In the mid 1960s I was a paper boy in fifth and sixth grades. My afternoon route covered everything south of Ashland's park to the top of the hill. It was the largest route in town and I was the youngest carrier. Now it's illegal child slavery (er, labor), but I loved it and was proud of my adult responsibilities. I passed five blocks along Lexington and Hilton avenues from 17th to 22nd streets then finished up Ashland Avenue hill. The last place was my house on top.
