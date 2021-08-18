Fear, Not Facts
Fear tactics, not the facts, are what's driving student mask mandates and vaccination campaigns. Let's bring common sense and science to bear on masking and vaccine decisions. People under 18 have consistently been low risk for mortality from COVID. Did we "freak out" to this extent over the flu? Yet, flu and RSV have claimed far more lives than COVID. The CDC's own research indicates that only two children out of 100,000 are likely to even require hospitalization from COVID. In comparison, as many as eight children per 100,000 could die from flu or RSV, according to the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.www.dnronline.com
