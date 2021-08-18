Corks & Kegs festival will bring craft beers, entertainment to the Meadows

SeaWorld San Diego is bringing hops to roller coaster drops for the remainder of summer with an all-new Craft Beer Festival that’s spread out across more than 100 acres of expansive open-air grounds of the theme park. The festival will feature more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers and cocktails with a mix of domestic, international and local California favorites. The event will be hosted on Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 14 through Sept. 19 providing guests with plenty of brews, beverages and bites spread out between 12 locations throughout the park, plus festive entertainment to keep the party going all day long.