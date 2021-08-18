Cancel
Corks & Kegs festival will bring craft beers, entertainment to the Meadows

By Brad Hundt
Observer-Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corks & Kegs Festival is returning to The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in North Strabane this Saturday and Sunday. A celebration of the local craft beer and wine scene, the festival will have vendors from the region and elsewhere offering samples of their products, along with food, entertainment, a classic car show, shopping and more. Over two days, there will be 65 breweries on hand, 18 food trucks, 11 wineries and distilleries and 25 vendors.

