Corks & Kegs festival will bring craft beers, entertainment to the Meadows
After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corks & Kegs Festival is returning to The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in North Strabane this Saturday and Sunday. A celebration of the local craft beer and wine scene, the festival will have vendors from the region and elsewhere offering samples of their products, along with food, entertainment, a classic car show, shopping and more. Over two days, there will be 65 breweries on hand, 18 food trucks, 11 wineries and distilleries and 25 vendors.observer-reporter.com
