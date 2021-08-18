Cancel
Blount County, AL

Blount County, Oneonta schools COVID-19 policies

By The Blount Countian Staff
blountcountian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the Alabama Department of Public Health outlined several responsibilities and recommendations for the state’s K-12 schools. Blount County Schools’ current policy closely aligns with the department’s recommendations, while Oneonta City Schools has elected to follow a different path. According to the ADPH K-12 school guidance, the top priority is to isolate and report suspected or diagnosed cases. For […]

www.blountcountian.com

