Blount County, Oneonta schools COVID-19 policies
Last week, the Alabama Department of Public Health outlined several responsibilities and recommendations for the state’s K-12 schools. Blount County Schools’ current policy closely aligns with the department’s recommendations, while Oneonta City Schools has elected to follow a different path. According to the ADPH K-12 school guidance, the top priority is to isolate and report suspected or diagnosed cases. For […]www.blountcountian.com
Comments / 0