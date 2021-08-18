Justice continues 'wait and see' approach as COVID-19 surge accelerates
CHARLESTON — With active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia approaching 6,000 — and with about 700 cases yet to be counted as upgrades to the state's online dashboard caused reporting delays in some counties — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that he continues to take a "wait and see" approach, reiterating his belief that imposing any new health mandates would be like a "bomb going off" in terms of fragmenting the state politically.
