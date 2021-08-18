Justice continues 'wait and see' approach as COVID-19 surge accelerates

New COVID-19 case numbers in Arizona are down somewhat after health officials reported more than 3,000 new known cases for three days straight. The Department of Health Services confirmed 2,400 additional infections Monday and no new deaths. Before Friday, Arizona last reported more than 3,000 new known cases in early February. Current levels are beginning to approach the 2020 summer surge’s daily highs while remaining far below those of the winter. COVID hospitalizations in the state have nearly tripled since the end of May.