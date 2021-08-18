Westmaas Publishes Chapter in New Book

“We Believe… A Journey into Christ Consciousness,” a new book by Roy E. Bourque, of Norwich, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. After a profound spiritual experience at the age of nine, the author found clarity in some of what the church was teaching, while bringing into question other teachings of the church. Eleven years later, during a nuclear physics lecture, this spiritual experience coincided with what the instructor was teaching. Numerous additional spiritual experiences would soon follow. “We Believe… A Journey into Christ Consciousness” details the bridge that was formed between science and spirituality from those experiences.