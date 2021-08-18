Westmaas Publishes Chapter in New Book
A chapter by Associate Professor of Africana Studies Nigel Westmaas is included in the new book The Red and The Black: The Russian Revolution and The Black Atlantic edited by David Featherstone & Christian Hogsberg (Manchester University Press, 2021). The book “offers new insights on the relations between Communism, various lefts and anti-colonialisms across the Black Atlantic including Garveyism and various other strands of Pan-Africanism.”www.hamilton.edu
