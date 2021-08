The Golden Eagles worked out in the cozy confines of the Rock this morning in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts, on what was a relatively mild day in comparison to the heat that was present on Saturday. Today was day two of scheme reinstall, while a large majority of the morning was used to work on special teams and to polish scheme in preparation for the first big scrimmage of fall camp, which is set to go down tomorrow morning. Tomorrow's scrimmage is big for some youngsters who are trying to climb the depth chart and/or punch their ticket for a seat on the bus to Mobile.