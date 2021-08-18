Please Get Vaccinated
For those choosing not to get vaccinated, please consider this. Whatever your reasons for not getting one of these astoundingly safe and effective vaccines, you are putting yourself above the exhausted health workers struggling to care for the spike in COVID patients; above the unvaccinated children returning to school as the delta variant ravages their communities; above the front-line workers risking their lives to provide the food and services you need; above our nation which will only move beyond this pandemic when enough of its citizens are vaccinated.www.dnronline.com
