LETTER: Vaccinated teachers protect students and staff

By YouTube
Observer-Reporter
 7 days ago

The editorial board of the Observer-Reporter deserves kudos for its strong stand in this weekend’s editorial, “It should be mandated for teachers to be vaccinated.” Requiring teachers to be vaccinated before returning to work is the most obvious and effective measure that our public schools (as well as private and parochial schools) could take in order to protect students and staff going into the fall semester. K-12 schools should also mandate masks for the same reason.

