The Jamal Adams contract is finally done with the Seattle Seahawks! The extension is a record-setting one and we've got the details! The Seattle Seahawks and All-Pro safety Jamal Adams have agreed to a record setting extension that guarantees Adams $38MM over 4 years and $70MM. Adams had been adamant about receiving a new contract this off-season and now gets his wish just weeks before the regular season is set to begin. The contract will keep Adams in Seattle through the 2025 campaign.