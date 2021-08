AppleTV's Ted Lasso aired a Christmas episode this week. It is the middle of August. Let's never do this again, OK?. The Christmas season does not begin until November 1st. Mariah Carey put this to bed two years ago with a simple video. August isn't even an appropriate time for the orange bags of candy and pumpkin-flavored seltzers invading the grocery store right now. Once the trees have lost all their leaves you can inject Love Actually tropes into my Christmas junkie veins, but American football's regular season hasn't even begun. I'm certainly not ready to talk about the Boxing Day table or whatever they call the standings over there.