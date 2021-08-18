Police Beat Aug. 18

Animal abuse: Laura Renee Neil, 35, of 97 Vesta St., Centerville, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and animal neglect by state police. According to police, Neil had three pit bulls living in poor conditions at a home in the 100 block of First Street. Troopers discovered the dogs Aug. 7, one of the dogs had a badly torn ear and another was extremely malnourished, according to police. Christopher Wayne Sepaniak, 31, of Bradford, was also responsible for the dogs, and was arrested Aug. 14 in New York on similar charges, according to police. Neil was arraigned Monday before District Judge Curtis Thompson. Thompson released Neil on $25,000 unsecured bond.