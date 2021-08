Another live results show meant another five acts being cut on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16. This week’s handful of contestants who were cut during the Quarterfinals 2 live show were: Johnny Showcase, T.3, Dokteuk Crew, Shuffolution and Positive Impact Movement. Of this quintet of eliminated acts, which one do YOU think was most robbed of a shot of making it into the semifinals? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section. At the other end of the spectrum, seven talented acts were given the green light based on America’s votes and will next be...