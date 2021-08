Grand Central Oyster Bar, the iconic subterranean restaurant inside Grand Central Terminal, will reopen on September 7th after a year-long closure. “It has been almost a year and a half of challenging times for the Grand Central Oyster Bar," president Janet Poccia, executive chef Sandy Ingber, and vice president Mohammed Lawal said in a statement. "We relish the opportunity to be of service again, and fill our customers’ hearts, and ours, with joy, and do what we do best – offer an amazing experience to our beloved New Yorkers and to our friends from all over the world. We hope to come back stronger than ever, and with an even bigger desire to serve you.”