Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

The debate over sustainable food systems needs a new ecosystem

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Europe needs more sustainable food systems to cope with dramatic changes to our natural environment, economic instability, and rapid societal transformation. The issue is extremely complex, involving many dimensions and multiple objectives such as feeding a growing global population, ensuring food safety, mitigating climate change and environmental degradation, guaranteeing the development of rural areas, promoting economic growth, and equalizing the chances of different farming models.

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Systems#Food Safety#Glp#Europeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
Related
Agriculturescitechdaily.com

Human Waste Is Nutrient-Rich – It Can Be Used To Sustain Agriculture and Improve Economies

The future connection between human waste, sanitation technology, and sustainable agriculture is becoming more evident. According to research directed by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign civil and environmental engineering professor Jeremy Guest, countries could be moving closer to using human waste as fertilizer, closing the loop to more circular, sustainable economies.
AgricultureNewswise

Creating Valid and Transparent Carbon Markets

Newswise — August 23, 2021 - You may have heard the term “carbon sequestration.” In its basic terms, it refers to keeping and returning carbon to the soil. Since carbon is an element, how and why should this be done?. One main reason is carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas,...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: World’s ‘well, wealthy and worried’ deny the science behind GMOs. Here’s why their opposition is so dangerous

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Well, the Wealthy, and the Worried are the folks who think they can afford to overlook the incredible benefits of GMOs. They are already healthy (or assume they are), possess enough money that they don’t have to fuss over the cost of food, and rarely know much about scientific evidence.
IndustryWorld Bank Blogs

Making the African rural farming economy more sustainable and profitable

This is one of 38 winning blogs from the 2021 Blog4Dev competition, an annual World Bank Africa writing contest inviting young people to weigh in on a topic critical to their country’s economic development. Blog4Dev winners responded to the question: How can young people work with their governments and civil society organizations to respond to the impact of COVID-19 and build a stronger post-pandemic economic and social system?
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Drudgery relief advantages of GMOs: Genetically engineered corn in South Africa reduces burden of hand-weeding on women

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Although there is an extensive and growing body of literature on the economic impact of the adoption of GM crops in both developing and developed economies, there is only scant evidence that the technology has had any specific and distinguishable impact among female and male farmers.
Agriculturecgiar.org

Agriculture and biodiversity can work together for climate, nutrition and food security

Agriculture is often blamed for the degradation of our natural environment. But if more biodiversity is integrated into agricultural land we can supply the world’s growing population with a healthy diet while sequestering up to 30% of the total CO2 released into the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution, according to a new evidence review from the CGIAR Research Program on Water, Land and Ecosystems.
golfbusinessnews.com

The Scandinavian To Enhance Its Sustainable Irrigation System

Not far from Copenhagen, The Scandinavian is a golf club where both sustainability and respect for nature and the environment are a key part of its values. When irrigating the courses, only recycled rainwater collected from the areas surface is used avoiding the need for groundwater extraction that could strain the area’s natural water levels.
United NationsUN News Centre

UN Food Systems Summit

العربية | 中文 | Español | Français | Русский. The UN Food Systems Summit has confirmed that the Summit will take place on:. Thursday, September 23, 2021. The event will be held during the UN General Assembly in New York and will take the form of a virtual event. The...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

The global population is exploding — and food security hinges upon biotech crops

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The world’s population is growing. At the same time, the amount of cropland is decreasing. So now a big challenge for scientists is to produce more crops on less land. In this case, there is no alternative to inventing varieties tolerant to various crop obstacles such as diseases, salinity, drought, waterlogging etc.
Industrygeneticliteracyproject.org

‘Local food cannot simply be equated with sustainable food: Independent study challenges conventional wisdom of always ‘buying local’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Consider local food as an example. The internet teems with listicles extolling the virtues of buying food from local producers: 7 Fantastic Benefits of Eating Local; 8 Reasons to Eat Local Foods; The Top 11 Benefits of Locally Grown Food! “Eating local doesn’t just benefit your health and the farmers in your community,” notes Healthline. “It also has a host of positive economic, social, and environmental effects.” [1]
AgricultureGreenBiz

Sustainability teams need forestry and natural resource experts

Soon after a tech company announced its ambition to become carbon neutral, a senior executive from its sustainability department called one of us for advice on developing and implementing a well-rounded nature-based solutions strategy. In their own words, "… we see a lot of corporations handwaving at nature-based solutions, but...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Startups Needed For Sustainable Future For Aviation: Report

Disruptive innovation by startups could play a key role in enabling a sustainable future for aviation, but the sector is barely being considered by investors, the Hamburg-based Sustainable Aero Lab says. Launched in February to identify and help startups that can have an impact on reducing the... Subscription Required. Startups...
IndustryFarm and Dairy

We’re in desperate need of less costly food systems

Like any chain, today’s ubiquitous “supply chains” are only as strong as their weakest links. Americans again learned this elemental lesson a year ago when the rapidly exploding Covid-19 pandemic swept the nation’s streets, sidewalks and pantries clean of cars, people and groceries. Less evident are today’s still-broken links in...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Can the clean meat revolution address agriculture’s ecological challenges?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For a cutting-edge biotechnology, cellular agriculture is actually a fairly straightforward process. It begins with stem cells, usually harvested from live animals via biopsy. The cells are placed in a bioreactor – a temperature- and pressure-controlled aseptic steel vat filled with a nutrient-dense growth medium that is basically a broth of sugars and proteins. Under these conditions, the cells proliferate and differentiate to form tissue.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Biotechnology research and development is the cutting edge of Africa’s hoped-for sustainable green revolution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. What is needed to build a sustainable and resilient food system in African countries? This was one of the questions considered in 2021 United Nations Food System Pre-Summit in late July. The summit at the beginning of this century aims to identify bold and innovative behaviors and deliver measurable outcomes.
Agriculturecgiar.org

Building and innovating for food system transformation

Inclusive responses to global challenges in CIP’s Annual Report 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic pushes millions into poverty and malnutrition, and climate change’s impacts on agriculture become increasingly severe, there is an urgent need for innovations that increase food system resilience, enable farmers to produce more nutritious food, and catalyze livelihood opportunities for women, men and young people.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Part 1: Viewpoint — ‘Misguided and counterproductive’: Why the world needs to scrap the Cartagena Safety Protocol guiding the global regulation of GMOs and gene edited crops

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. According to a long-time and widespread scientific consensus, agri-food biotechnology regulation should focus on the risks and benefits of each agricultural product, without any pointless reference to the biotech processes used to create new cultivars, animals or microorganisms. Instead, most regulations of so-called “Genetically Modified Organisms” wrongly imply that such ill-defined bunch of products (mostly crops) hide an inherent, peculiar risk for the environment and human/animal health.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

‘Activists are working hard to take the farm animal out of the food equation’: Farmers push back on plant- and lab-grown meat movement

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [B]eef is being threatened by activists from many different angles. There has been a growing campaign to take beef (and meat in general) off the table. In the past, animal protein production faced animal care and well-being, animal harvest for food, greenhouse gas production and other issues brought forth by animal activists. Recently, it has faced the challenges of fake meat, lab-grown meat and alternative protein as a replacement for beef (and meat) to maintain its place on the table. Activists are working hard to take the farm animal out of the food equation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy