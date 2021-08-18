Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Colin Jost confirms Scarlett Johansson's pregnancy

sacramentosun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 18 (ANI): American comedian Colin Jost has recently confirmed rumours about his wife Scarlett Johansson's pregnancy. Page Six confirmed the news from the comedian and he said that he "can't wait to become a dad."The 39-year-old recently performed at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, where he said, "We're having a baby, it's exciting," according to a source in the audience.

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Romain Dauriac
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridgefield Playhouse#Ani#American#The Black Widow#Frenchman#Marvel Disney#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Who Replaces Scarlett Johansson As Black Widow In What If…?

Today’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? features a cast list full of some of the biggest names in the MCU, including Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and Michael Douglas. However, several major characters were recast for the animated series, starting with episode 3. Robert...
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Elizabeth Olsen Speaks in Support of Scarlett Johansson Amid Black Widow Star’s Legal Dispute with Disney

Elizabeth Olsen spoke out in support of her fellow ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star Scarlett Johansson, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Disney. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘WandaVision’ star recently had a brief chat with Vanity Fair about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on theatrical releases. Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel Film Skips Theatrical Release in India; To Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 3!
Moviesuncrazed.com

Scarlett Johansson’s Lawyer Accuses Disney Of “Hiding Misconduct”

Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer has accused Disney of attempting to hide its misconduct after the media giant filed a motion to force a private arbitration. Last month it was revealed that Johansson was suing Disney over a loss of income from the release of ‘Black Widow’. The actor alleges that the...
CelebritiesTV Fanatic

Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died. The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
Celebritiessoapoperanetwork.com

R.I.P. Michael Nader – ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Fan Favorite Dead at 76

Best known to daytime fans for his portrayal as Dimitri Marick on “All My Children” and in primetime as Dex Dexter on the original “Dynasty,” actor Michael Nader died Monday, August 23 at his home in California with his wife, Jodi Lister, and the family’s rescue dog, Storm, by his side. Nader had been battling an untreatable form of cancer. He was just 76 years old.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kanye West and Irina Shayk called it quits: report

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly called it quits. Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine in a report published Saturday that the short relationship between the 35-year-old model and the 44-year-old rapper has ended. "It was never a serious thing that took off," one source told the outlet. "Kanye...
Weight Lossenstarz.com

Ben Affleck Not 'Perfect' Enough to Make Jennifer Lopez Happy?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly obsessing about her and her boyfriend Ben Affleck looking like the perfect couple. Per the National Enquirer, the "Batman v. Superman" actor forces himself to lose weight and keep the weight off since he and JLo rekindled their romance a few months ago. This is because...
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Kelly Clarkson Replaces Wedding Ring With Black Diamond After Winning Prenup Battle Against Ex Brandon Blackstock Amid Bitter Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is using her money wisely because she's replaced her wedding ring with a black diamond after a judge ruled the singer gets to keep her millions in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Article continues below advertisement. The 39-year-old Voice judge showcased her latest pricey accessory while backstage ahead...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is a vision in a dreamy dress we weren’t expecting

It’s no secret that Jennifer Garner lives in leggings. It’s one of her main wardrobe staples, and the Yes Day star is spotted in them often when she’s out and about. But when the actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, she switched things up in the best way, rocking a look that was perfect for wrapping up the last days of summer.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Maria Menounos reflects on life as she shares emotional update

Maria Menounos and her family have suffered immense heartache and agonising illnesses over the last few years and now she's got a poignant message for fans and an update on her life. The former E! News host had some important words for her social media followers as she entered a...
Weight LossBlack Enterprise

Loretta Devine On ‘Waiting to Exhale,’ Recalls Gregory Hines Urging Her to ‘Lose Weight’ and Whitney Houston’s Incessant Singing On Set

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. Season 4 kicks off with Emmy award-winning actress Loretta Devine. She knew at a young age that she wanted to be a...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy