Colin Jost confirms Scarlett Johansson's pregnancy
Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): American comedian Colin Jost has recently confirmed rumours about his wife Scarlett Johansson's pregnancy. Page Six confirmed the news from the comedian and he said that he "can't wait to become a dad."The 39-year-old recently performed at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, where he said, "We're having a baby, it's exciting," according to a source in the audience.www.sacramentosun.com
