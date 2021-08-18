Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Is borderline personality disorder genetic?

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition characterized by instability in moods, self-image, and behavior. People with BPD may have unstable relationships; intense episodes of anger, anxiety, or depression; and impulsive, even self-harming, actions.

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetics#Biotech#Glp#Dpyd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Emotional Sign That You Have A High IQ

How high intelligence could have a mental cost for some. Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, research finds. Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood. The research adds fuel to the debate over...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A person with Bipolar Disorder experiences extreme high and low moods

As part of our You Are Not Alone campaign with NAMI Utah we talked about the symptoms and treatments for Bipolar Disorder. Rob Wesemann, Executive Director of NAMI Utah, says the extreme high and low moods of someone with Bipolar Disorder are different from typical ups and downs. He says...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sleeping This Way Can Lead to Depression, Study Shows

If you feel unrefreshed after a night's sleep, you may have sleep apnea, and the position you're sleeping in may make it worse. "Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common problem that affects a person's breathing during sleep, during which air cannot flow normally into the lungs," say the authors of one sleep apnea study. "The blockage in the airflow is usually caused by the collapse of the soft tissues in the back of the throat (upper airway) and the tongue during sleep." The authors found that sleep apnea can have dangerous repercussions. Read on to discover 4 symptoms and see what sleeping position makes it worse—and learn what you can do about it. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find an effective way to treat pain, depression, anxiety

With the growing prevalence of chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and other symptom-based conditions, doctors are increasingly considering how to augment the care they can provide within the limited time allotted for patient appointments. In a recent study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, researchers suggest collaborative care can...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Are people with bipolar disorder more intelligent?

Some research suggests that those with bipolar disorder may indeed be more likely to have above-average intelligence and creativity, although a causal relationship hasn’t been established yet. These IQ measurements have typically been done before the onset of bipolar disorder. In other words, it seems many people who have bipolar...
psychologytoday.com

The 11 Disguises of Low Self-Esteem

Passivity, generosity and other traits we dislike — or like — in others are often not ends in themselves but symptoms of low self-esteem. Low self-esteem's first "disguise" is pretending to be valid and true. Low self-esteem is a painful belief system; sufferers create habits, even entire lifestyles, based on...
Mental Healthwomenworking.com

10 Signs of an Egotistical Personality Type

We all know at least one person who takes the meaning of “self-love” a little too far. Being confident in yourself is important, but when it crosses over into inflated self-importance, it may be a sign of an egotistical personality type. “Being egotistical is often synonymous with being selfish or...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Signs and Symptoms of PTSD in Women

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to develop PTSD in their lifetimes. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can happen to anyone who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. Although PTSD is often associated with military service members, it can affect anyone who experienced a traumatic event, such as:
Mental Healthdoctortipster.com

How to support a person with bipolar disorder

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) People who have bipolar disorder often need to struggle with it throughout their lives. This lifelong struggle can become easier for the person suffering from it if she or he can get some support. However, supporting a person suffering from bipolar disorder is difficult.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

All About Prolonged Grief Disorder

If you’re having a difficult time after experiencing a loss, know that you’re not alone and healing is possible. Grief is one of the human experiences that binds us together universally. And yet, when we’re each called to face it, we go through it in our own way. For those...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

No adverse cognitive effects of ketamine or esketamine for treatment-resistant depression

Used for the treatment of depression that does not respond to standard antidepressant medications, the anesthesia drug ketamine—and the related drug esketamine, recently approved for depression treatment—has no important adverse effects on memory, attention, or other cognitive processes, concludes a systematic review of medical research in the September/October issue of Harvard Review of Psychiatry.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Managing Social Anxiety Disorder

Priyam K. Mithawala, PharmD, BCPS; Natai M. Thomas, PharmD Candidate 2022. Anxiety disorders, which are the most common psychiatric illnesses, often go undiagnosed or undertreated. Social anxiety disorder (SAD) involves the persistent, intense fear of being observed or judged in social situations, such as public speaking or interactive settings, and affects a person's quality of life by impacting relationships, work or school, and social activities. Common comorbidities in patients with SAD include cardiovascular, neurologic, gastrointestinal, respiratory, autoimmune, and endocrine disorders. Psychological and pharmacologic approaches are used to treat SAD. It is important to consider treatment guidelines and patient-related factors in choosing the best therapy for a patient with SAD, and pharmacists' comprehensive knowledge of drugs and ability to evaluate drug therapy are essential in treatment management.
Mental HealthPosted by
DFW Community News

Methods for Dealing With Anxiety Disorder

It’s natural for a person to feel anxious, but it can become a severe problem when that feeling doesn’t seem to go away. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nearly 40 million people suffer from an anxiety disorder. Characterized by restlessness and frequent panic attacks, anxiety disorder can potentially disrupt daily life.
Mental HealthJournal Review

Understanding panic disorder

Margaret is 38 years old, married and the mother of two children, Ethan, 13, and Sara, 16. It is 5:20 p.m. on a Friday and she is in the grocery store which is crowded, noisy and hot. (“Is the air conditioning working,” she wonders.) Her son’s birthday party is at 7:30 p.m. (pressure - 12 guests coming) and she is picking up Ethan’s cake as well as cold cuts, soft drinks and balloons. Margaret tells the woman in the bakery she is here to pick up her son’s cake, and as she lowers the cake into her cart, she notices that both of her hands are shaking (“What’s up with this,” she asks). She next begins to experience an increase in her heart rate and the heavy pounding in her chest frightens her (“Heart attack,” she wonders).
Mental Healthverywellhealth.com

How Histrionic Personality Disorder Is Treated

People living with histrionic personality disorder (HPD) have unstable emotions and a distorted self-image. Their self-esteem depends on the approval of others. They often behave dramatically to get attention. Psychotherapy is the first-line treatment for histrionic personality disorder. Sometimes medications are prescribed to help with distressing symptoms like depression and...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Half of adults with ADHD have had a substance use disorder

Half of adults aged 20-39 with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have had a substance use disorder (SUD) in their lifetime according to new research published online ahead of print this month in Alcohol and Alcoholism. This is markedly higher than the 23.6% of young adults without ADHD who have had a substance use disorder in their lifetime.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Is Emotional Dysregulation?

Dysregulation is defined as “any excessive or otherwise poorly managed mechanism or response.”. When someone exhibits more extreme emotion dysregulation, they may be diagnosed with a mental health disorder. Tips to help with emotion regulation include exercise, deep breathing, yoga, and acceptance. Cowritten by Sarah Sperber and Tchiki Davis, Ph.D.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

What’s in a Word? Taking the Measure of Thoughts in Schizophrenia

Artificial intelligence and natural language processing provide powerful new tools to measure thought disorder and negative symptoms in schizophrenia. Words. Phrases. Dialogues. The breaths in between. The cadence, tonality, and dynamics of the voice. These are so often the tangible substrate of our work as psychiatrists, whether we are an analyst in an armchair, dissecting and reconstructing a patient’s narrative, or a biological psychiatrist with pen in hand, translating the patient’s report into scales and delving for correlates in the brain. Although powerful and incisive, the most advanced methods of biological psychiatry—from neuroimaging and magnetoencephalography to induced pluripotent stem cells—are still far from overthrowing the primacy of patient reports. Syllable and sound are still the primary means for taking the measure of thoughts and emotions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy