Babe Ruth World Series: Greater Keene stuns Bridgewater with late comeback

OTTUMWA – It may yet be the worst kept secret in the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.

"I told the boys I wouldn't tell anyone," Greater Keene manager David Miller said. "But, they've got a lot of mental toughness.

"They proved it tonight."

Down 7-2 after four innings against American division leader Bridgewater (New Jersey), the New England regional champions from New Hampshire were nine outs away from seeing their championship hopes being dashed away. At 0-2 after a 13-0 loss to Eau Claire and a 9-5 loss to Ottumwa, it would have been easy for Greater Keene to fold up the tent.

Instead, Greater Keene 'cowboyed up' and rode home with the biggest comeback win of the tournament thus far. Six runs in the top of the sixth proved to be too much for Bridgewater to withstand as Greater Keene shook up the Babe Ruth World Series Tuesday night, earning their first win with a 9-7 victory that doubled as Bridgewater's first tournament loss.

"This is something we've battled with all year. Even in our regional tournament, we struggled during pool play," Miller said. "When our backs are against the wall, that's when we play our best. I wish they'd come out and win every game by 10 runs. It'd make my life a lot easier.

"We were owed a little puck luck out there. We hit the ball hard in the last couple of games. We'd hit into a lot of loud outs. Those balls finally found some holes and we finally strung some hits together. That's how we got here. That's how we're going to keep going."

Brad Sweet led Bridgewater with three hits, driving in three runs while scoring twice in the contest. Sweet's two-run single in the third inning keyed a four-run rally by Bridgewater, putting the Mid-Atlantic regional champions up 7-1 and seemingly on their way to remaining unbeaten in the World Series.

"Eventually, you get to that point as a team where it starts to feel insurmmountable," Miller said. "I didn't feel like we had come to that point yet. There was plenty of baseball left. Our guys were still fighting. Our pitchers were still keeping us in it."

Nolan Gillis had three hits in three consecutive innings, scoring two of Greater Keene's eight unanswered runs while driving in two. Down 7-3 entering the sixth, Greater Keene had four straight batters reach base before a sacrifice fly cut Bridgewater's lead to 7-5, but also put Greater Keene on the verge of being retired in the inning.

Instead, Zakariya Whitney delivered a huge two-run game-tying double to completely erase Bridgewater's once-substatial lead. Gillis followed with a tiebreaking RBI single, giving Greater Keene a stunning 8-7 advantage.

"We just kept stringing those base hits together," Miller said. "You've got to keep it light sometimes. They showed a lot of grit."

Greater Keene (1-2) closed out the comeback with a 6-3-5 double play, picking off Matt Cichocki at third with the potential tying run. Bridgewater (2-1) faces Ottumwa (2-1) tomorrow suddenly needing a win to avoid potentially being knocked out of bracket play after almost having their spot in the final six clinched on Tuesday.

Should Ottumwa knock off Bridgewater, Greater Keene (1-2) would advance with a win over West Fargo (0-3) on Wednesday night. In less than 48 hours, the New Hampshire squad could go from packing their bags to planning a stay that could last until this weekend should the host squad be able to help out the Mid-Atlantic champs.

"We're rooting for Ottumwa," Miller said. "Come on home team! Get it done."