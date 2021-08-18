Cancel
Far right targets recruits to government conspiracy theories from vaccine skeptics

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Far-right groups across the nation have aligned themselves with those opposed to masks and vaccines, seeking new allies around the issue of “medical freedom” while appearing to downplay their traditional focus on guns, belief in the tyranny of the federal government and calls by some for violent resistance.

60% of Fox News’ COVID shot segments include vaccine denialism: Media Matters study

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Despite Fox News’ public-relations campaign to rebrand its poor vaccine coverage, its reporting has worsened: In a six-week period from June 28 through August 8, Media Matters found that nearly 60% of the network’s vaccine segments included claims undermining or downplaying vaccinations.
Industrygeneticliteracyproject.org

Under what legal conditions can governments and businesses mandate vaccines?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Whether a vaccine requirement is legal will depend on who is imposing it and how they have shaped it. Mandates that have been rolled out already appear to have been carefully designed with these factors in mind, though there are still some questions of how courts will handle more aggressive government approaches.
Medical & BiotechInvestorPlace

Cynicism and Conspiracy Theories Could Help Ocugen

An initial perusal of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and its pivot to address the novel coronavirus pandemic likely results in skepticism. While the ongoing crisis provides a lifeline to OCGN stock, it’s not a comfortable one. Obviously, several other pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are competing in the high-pressure arena and many of...
Texas Stategeneticliteracyproject.org

Is a Texas Republican politician’s vaccine denialism responsible for his own death? Here’s how the left and right fueled a partisan firestorm

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. When H. Scott Apley died at 45 of covid-19, he became a face of vaccine refusal by the political right. A GoFundMe drive for his wife and baby son drew scorn as the Dickinson City Council member’s social media posts circulated.
Iowa Statelittlevillagemag.com

The conspiracy-theory influence on Iowa’s laws and lawmakers

Donald Trump was not welcomed back into the Oval Office on Friday, Aug. 13, as some MAGA loyal predicted. But the failure of such Trumpian prophecies usually does little to dull the fervor of right-wing conspiracy theorists. Encouraged by online influencers and politicians who stand to benefit from the spread...
The Conversation U.S.

Unverified reports of vaccine side effects in VAERS aren’t the smoking guns portrayed by right-wing media outlets – they can offer insight into vaccine hesitancy

Chances are you may not be not familiar with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. Co-managed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, VAERS was established in 1990 to detect possible safety problems with vaccines. Unfortunately, the anti-vaccine movement has...
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘The debate on glyphosate in Canada is populist, chaotic, political and simply unsettling’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Canadians had until July 20 to comment on the federal government’s proposal to increase the amount of glyphosate herbicide residue allowed on legumes. Now, due to some deserved public pressure, Health Canada extended the deadline to Sept. 3.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Misinformation trifecta: How disinformation spreaders weaponize science

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Recently it has become more apparent to me that often there is a common strategy to weaponizing misinformation. It’s likely always been there, but is getting more blatant.
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

The Far Right's Deadly Embrace of Anti-Vaccine Stupidity

It has now mutated into more contagious forms that threaten to plunge the globe into another spin cycle of lockdown. Avoiding global catastrophe from the more infectious delta variant of COVID-19 doesn’t require a huge commitment from people and governments. Richer countries just have to ensure more widespread availability of vaccines. And individuals have to get vaccinated.
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

Study: Disagreeable people more prone to conspiracy theories

People who are antagonistic, exploitative and generally disagreeable are more likely to believe in conspiracy theories, according to recent study from a UO researcher. Cameron Kay, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Psychology, found that people who possess personality traits known as the “Dark Tetrad” are more likely to believe Princess Diana’s death was orchestrated by the British royal family, that the moon landing was faked, and that alien spacecraft are being stored at Area 51, among other conspiracy theories. Kay’s study was published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences.

