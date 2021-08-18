Cancel
Illinois State

Families Will Love The Living History Museum And Rides At Blackberry Farm In Illinois

By Melissa Mahoney
 8 days ago

Oftentimes, many of us wonder what life was like in another era, and the closest we’ll get to experiencing the past is visiting a living history museum. Located in Aurora, Illinois, Blackberry Farm is a living history museum located on 54 acres with plenty of attractions and rides to keep families entertained all day. Get ready – there’s so much to see, learn, and do here at Blackberry Farm!

Spanning an area of 54 acres, Blackberry Farm is a living history museum located in Aurora. It was first opened as Pioneer Park in 1969 and the name was changed to Blackberry Farm in the '80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuKz9_0bUq4V6e00
David Wilson/Flickr

Although this is technically a museum, there is plenty of nature to be seen on the grounds of Blackberry Farm. On the property are a lake, ponds, a stream, and an arboretum featuring 200 species of trees, flowers, and historical agricultural gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGheb_0bUq4V6e00
Blackberry Farm/Facebook

Several museum sites featuring 19th-century artifacts can be found on the grounds. The Carriage House features 40 carriages, sleighs, and other vehicles. There's also the Blacksmith Shop, Victorian Huntoon House, Spinning and Weaving Cabin, Pottery Shop, Big Rock Train Depot, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dz4zW_0bUq4V6e00
thkful1/TripAdvisor

Inside the Early Streets Museum, visitors will see 12 replicas of 1880s Aurora shops including a pharmacy, a toy store, and a general store, among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMgbJ_0bUq4V6e00
Blackberry Farm/Facebook

Visit the one-room schoolhouse and see how children were taught back in the 1880s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdIBe_0bUq4V6e00
deepika behera/Google

Period craft demonstrations of blacksmithing, pottery, and spinning and weaving are given throughout Blackberry Farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRTj2_0bUq4V6e00
Boemiana/TripAdvisor

Families will enjoy the rides at Blackberry Farm as well. Take a ride aboard the replica steam-engine train that will take you around the property's lake and through the grounds. Along the 3/4-mile journey, you'll see the pioneer cabins and plenty of nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aurFP_0bUq4V6e00
Management/TripAdvisor

In addition to the train ride, there are a carousel, paddle boats, hay wagon rides, and pony rides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHRi6_0bUq4V6e00
LoveBeaches1017/TripAdvisor

The Adventure Playground is the ultimate play structure for kids. With slides, bridges, decks, ropes, playhouses, and a zipline, this is one playground where your littles will want to spend hours exploring!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaGK4_0bUq4V6e00
Chrissy S/TripAdvisor

As you can see, there’s a lot to take in here at Blackberry Farm and it’s the perfect day trip destination for families with all it has to offer. Are you ready to have some fun at this living history museum in Illinois? If so, head to the Blackberry Farm website to plan your visit and follow the Facebook page .

For another living history museum, read about the Illinois Amish Heritage Center located in Arthur.

The post Families Will Love The Living History Museum And Rides At Blackberry Farm In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State .

