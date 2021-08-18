SoCal weather: Light rain possible Wednesday as cooldown arrives

A chance of light rain is on tap in Southern California Wednesday as cooler conditions settle in for the remainder of the week.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, some drizzle is possible as a high of 78 is on tap amid good air quality. Temperatures are expected to stay in the high 70s through at least Saturday.

The valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 80 degrees Wednesday, and light rain is also possible. Temperatures will gradually increase through the week starting Thursday.

The beaches on Wednesday will see a 20% chance of rain, and a high of 74 is on tap.

In the mountain areas, the high will reach 75 degrees, and sunny conditions are expected.

The desert areas can expect temperatures to reach 86 amid gusty winds.

