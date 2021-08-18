Meredith C. Carroll: Not all of Aspen is getting richer

“Phoenix Ski Corp takes over Trucker, will make skis here,” announced The Aspen Times on August 20, 1981. “The Phoenix Ski Corp has recently finished building offices and ski manufacturing facilities at the Airport Business Center in Aspen. The company will make two models of steel-edge cross-country skis in lengths from 200 cm to 215 cm for delivery in the 1981-82 season. The corporation acquired molds and tooling previously used to manufacture the Trucker Mountain Edge ski. Phoenix skis will be available in two models: 1. The Wilderness Series, only cross-country ski in the world to incorporate a cracked edge, is designed for off-track and backcountry skiing. 2. The Racing Series is a high-performance ski designed for aggressive skiing on hard snow. It has been the most common and consistent performer on the competitive Summit Telemark Series tour which attracted skiers from many areas of the United States and western Canada.” The image above shows the Aspen Airport Business Center (AABC), circa 1980.