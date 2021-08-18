Cancel
Junkosha Showcases a Wide Range of 5G/6G-enabled mmWave Cables at DesignCon 2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s largest chip, board, and systems event, DesignCon 2021, was chosen as the setting for Junkosha to unveil its wide range of cabling solutions – including the MWX6 Series and MWX001 – all designed to meet the demands of a 5G/6G digital future. The quest for ever-faster data transfer speeds has driven the newest generation of data center systems to deploy optical fiber between components. The requirement for ultra-high-performance cables to test and monitor the integrity of digital signals has become equally critical. Junkosha is leveraging its pedigree in the analog microwave and mmWave transmission performance and adapting it to the digital world. For example, working with our partner Richardson Electronics in their support of major test equipment manufacturers worldwide, Junkosha is developing solutions that remove existing bottlenecks and opens the way to a new age of speed.

