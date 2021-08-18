Keysight Introduces 5G RAN Analytics Web Based Automated Processing Software
Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched the new Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software, a fully automated cloud-based solution for streamlining data processing, as well as reporting and analytics, to speed analysis of a mobile operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) performance.www.everythingrf.com
