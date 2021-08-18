Keysight Introduces 5G RAN Analytics Web Based Automated Processing Software

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc. Keysight's AI-powered Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence platform automates the testing of Salesforce deployments. As environments grow more complex and interconnected, organizations need continuous test automation that is easy to integrate and scale. And with Salesforce applications underpinning many business interactions, ensuring the performance of the software is vital. In line with this, Keysight Technologies Inc. has launched an artificial-intelligence (AI) powered Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) platform that automates the testing of Salesforce deployments, helping to accelerate delivery and quality.