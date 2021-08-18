Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Keysight Introduces 5G RAN Analytics Web Based Automated Processing Software

everythingrf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched the new Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software, a fully automated cloud-based solution for streamlining data processing, as well as reporting and analytics, to speed analysis of a mobile operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) performance.

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Automate#Data Management#Keysight Technologies#G Radio Access Network#Saas#Lte#Nemo 5g Ran Analytics#Ott#Whatsapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Software
Related
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
Engineeringeverythingrf.com

TCL Using Keysight mmWave OTA Test Solutions to Accelerate 5G Device Validation in Manufacturing

Keysight Technologies announced that TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL) has selected the company’s integrated mmWave over-the-air (OTA) test solution to accelerate 5G device validation in manufacturing. TCL has expanded the use of Keysight 5G device test solutions to gain access to mmWave OTA wide-band non-signaling test capabilities. These include...
Cell Phoneseverythingrf.com

MediaTek Introduces New 5G Chipsets for Smartphones

MediaTek has announced new additions to its Dimensity 5G chipset family. The Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chipsets, give smartphone makers the ability to provide better performance, brilliant imaging and smarter displays to their customers. Designed for powerful 5G smartphones, the Dimensity 920 balances performance, power and cost to provide...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Verizon, Equinix automate enterprise cloud connections

Verizon expanded a partnership with data centre giant Equinix to bolster its software-defined interconnect (SDI) product, a move meant to automate cloud connectivity for the operator’s enterprise and public sector customers. The partnership will enable organisations to connect their multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and Ethernet-based networks to hundreds of cloud,...
Technologymartechseries.com

IDnow Introduces Automated Identity Verification for Highly Regulated Use Cases

IDnow enables an automated identity verification solution for highly regulated use cases, complying with Anti-Money-Laundering-Law in Europe, including Germany. IDnow, a leading European Platform-as-a-Service provider for identity verification, is expanding its automated solution AutoIdent for additional highly regulated use cases, including areas regulated by the Anti Money Laundering Act (AML/GwG), such as banks and financial service providers.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Microchip Enables Ultra Precise Timing for 5G Systems

Article By : Microchip Technology Inc. Microchip's new single-chip multichannel IC significantly reduces network equipment time error to meet the most stringent 5G requirements. 5G technology requires time sources to be synchronized throughout a packet-switched network ten times more accurately than 4G requirements. Microchip Technology Inc. now makes it possible...
SoftwareElectronic Engineering Times

Keysight Automates Testing of Salesforce Deployments

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc. Keysight's AI-powered Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence platform automates the testing of Salesforce deployments. As environments grow more complex and interconnected, organizations need continuous test automation that is easy to integrate and scale. And with Salesforce applications underpinning many business interactions, ensuring the performance of the software is vital. In line with this, Keysight Technologies Inc. has launched an artificial-intelligence (AI) powered Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) platform that automates the testing of Salesforce deployments, helping to accelerate delivery and quality.
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

AT&T teams with Kigen to scale mobile IoT

AT&T teamed with UK-based Arm subsidiary Kigen to help enterprises streamline supply chains and improve access to integrated SIM capabilities, a move bolstering the US operator’s IoT offering. In a statement, the pair remarked their work aims to help enterprises seeking to use SIM, eSIM and integrate SIM (iSIM). AT&T...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Winning strategies for transforming mortgage processes with automation

Join our expert panelists from AnnieMac, Ephesoft and Zia Consulting in a live webinar hosted by National Mortgage News on the relevant topic of automation strategies in the mortgage industry. Mortgage companies and banks have recently struggled with manual, bottlenecked processes, a bombardment of customer data, COVID distress and slow...
Technologymartechseries.com

SeaChange Enables a Fully Migrated Cloud Video Delivery Platform with Unique Analytics and Engagement Services on Amazon Web Services

Platform Used to Enable Launch of Screen iL Global Streaming Service for Premium Israeli Content. SeaChange International, Inc., a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform.
Softwaresuasnews.com

Vertiport automation software architecture and requirements

The purpose of Vertiport Automation Software Architecture and Requirements was developed to mature the Vertiport Automation System (VAS) described in the High-Density Automated Vertiport ConOps, into a set of artifacts that enable the development of a VAS prototype. The scope of document was to develop:. (1) A VAS Software Architecture...
Softwarefaun.pub

Automated 5G Infrastructure deployment — the practical part

This talk was delivered during the internal Reply conference, Xchange 2021. In this article, we are going to start with some theoretical concepts and then, in another article, we will explain in a more practical way by showing the results of our demo during the conference. In the previous article...
Technologymartechseries.com

Imprivata’s New Digital Identity Maturity Assessment Tool Illuminates Security Gaps for Healthcare Organizations

Provides key security and compliance guidance for a comprehensive digital identity strategy. Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare, introduced its digital identity maturity assessment, a new tool that helps health delivery organizations (HDOs) identify critical protections missing from their digital identity strategy. The assessment tool, combined with an intelligent roadmap toward identity maturity, bolsters every modern HDO’s identity and access management (IAM) strategy by ensuring robust security, compliance, and efficiency across the healthcare environment.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

5G connections to top three billion by 2026

The number of 5G connections across the globe is set for a huge rise as the technology becomes more and more embedded in our everyday lives, reports have claimed. New figures from Juniper Research predict that the total number of 5G connections will reach 3.2 billion by 2026 - a major increase from the estimated 310 million around today.
ElectronicsTechRepublic

Six ways Wi-Fi 6 will change digital transformation

As Wi-Fi 6 gets implemented in companies, there will be new on-premises opportunities to speed big data to its destinations. IDC projects that global spending on digital transformation will be at $6.8 trillion by 2023, so companies are spending on the digitalization of big data, analytics, Internet of Things, multimedia and all things digital.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

APAC buyer’s guide to robotic process automation

Faced with the need to conduct more than 1,000 swab tests a day at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, Singapore’s National University Health System (NUHS) sought to ease the administrative burden on medical workers who had to manually register patients and create test records. The healthcare...
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Software and analytics developer Net Health adds new AI capabilities to EHR

Net Health, a software and analytics tools developer for specialty healthcare providers, released two AI-powered capabilities within its EHR to reduce the risk of amputations and predict how quickly wounds will heal. The company’s Risk of Amputation Indicator uses predictive analytics to tell clinicians how likely it is that a...
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

Hikvision launches computer vision platform to centralize physical security operations

Hikvision has announced the availability of HikCentral Professional, a software that facilitates the remote monitoring of diverse, integrated physical security systems, including its facial recognition technology, from a centralized platform. According to an announcement by the company, HikCentral Professional comes with full video management system features which allow for user-friendly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy