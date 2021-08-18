Cancel
Technology

ColdQuanta Receives Contract from DARPA to Develop Rydberg Atom based RF Sensor System

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColdQuanta, a leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, in conjunction with BAE Systems, Teledyne Scientific and Imaging, and the University of Oklahoma announced they have collectively been awarded a contract under DARPA’s Quantum Apertures program to demonstrate a complete Rydberg atom-based Radio Frequency (RF) Sensor System. The program aims to demonstrate a system that can receive low intensity, modulated RF signals across a wide spectral range, develop sensor physics and technologies that scale to a fieldable arrayed sensor system, and achieve shot noise limited detection levels that exceed the fundamental limits of classical antennas.

#Darpa#Bae Systems#Quantum Physics#Rydberg Atom#Coldquanta#Darpa#Rf Sensor System#Bae Systems#Quantum Apertures#Radio Frequency#Gps
