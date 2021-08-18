Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

No Decision On Cannabis Sales In Delhi

By Mary A. Crisafulli
the-reporter.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELHI - The Delhi village board held a public hearing to discuss the potential to opt-out of cannabis sales or on-site consumption on Monday, Aug. 16. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...

www.the-reporter.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Username#Opt Out#Delhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Related
Nassau County, NYportwashington-news.com

Flower Hill Opts Out Of Cannabis Sales/Consumption

In the last of a series of three meetings, the Village of Flower Hill voted to opt-out of marijuana sales in the village during their Aug. 2 meeting. Proposed local law No. E authorizes the Village of Flower Hill to opt-out of allowing retail cannabis dispensaries and/or on-site cannabis consumption establishments to locate and operate within their boundaries. Under New York State legislation, cities, towns and villages can render their own decisions regarding recreational marijuana sales in their areas. They have until Dec. 31, 2021 to render a decision, but if they decide not to opt-out, that decision is permanent.
Indiathe-reporter.net

Cleaner Water For Delhi

DELHI - FrieslandCampina Ingredients (FCINA) of Delhi, celebrated the completion of the wastewater pretreatment plant (WWpTP) upgrade with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 11. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
West Valley, NYspringvillejournal.com

Town of Ashford to make decision on cannabis regulations Aug. 18

WEST VALLEY – With the Town of Ashford needing to make a decision on cannabis regulations before Dec. 31, the town board hosted a public meeting on July 29 to present and discuss information on the New York state cannabis regulations and will host a public hearing on Aug. 18 before making a decision for the town.
Great Neck, NYtheislandnow.com

Great Neck Estates opts out of retail cannabis sales

The Village of Great Neck Estates continued a trend of opting out of cannabis sales on the North Shore at Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting. Mayor William Warner said he believes it would be prudent to opt out of the law and to wait and see how the sale of recreational cannabis plays out on Long Island and the rest of the state.
Islip, NYislipbulletin.net

Town opts out of legal sale of cannabis products

At the Town of Islip Board Meeting on Aug. 10, the board voted to opt out of legal sale of cannabis products, reserving the right to opt in at a later date. A spokesperson for the town said, “The first tangible step towards a functioning cannabis industry in New York is the formation of the five-member Cannabis Control Board, which will oversee and determine its regulatory framework and licensing, and nominating an executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management, who will lead the implementing agency of this process. This has yet to be done. There are many details we still want to know, and there’s much that remains unsettled about how this will work. By opting out, the Town of Islip reserves the choice to opt in at a later date.”
Indiathe-reporter.net

Delhi

Last week’s trivia question: On Aug. 14 of what year was the DeLancey Covered Bridge destroyed by a fire? It was 1940 when the bridge caught fire. It is thought that it was started by a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
Portland, MEwabi.tv

Recreational cannabis sales in July smash previous months

PORTLAND, Maine - Retailers in Maine sold $9.4 million in adult-use cannabis products in July, which is 45% more than the previous month. The Portland Press Herald reported Monday that business owners credit the boom to summer tourism, the July Fourth holiday, a larger array of products and falling prices.
Napa, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa needs to embrace adult use sale of cannabis

As California reopens from the global pandemic, Napa has a unique opportunity to stabilize its local economy and maintain a high quality of life. Embracing the adult use sale of cannabis could help the City of Napa grow its sales tax base and build tourism without sacrificing its ethos or safety.
Ticonderoga, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Unity Tree opens in Ti; awaits town decision on pot sales

TICONDEROGA | In his one and only brush with the law, Jill Harris’ father stood before a Vermont judge in 1984, positing that his marijuana-related offense would, one day, not be illegal at all. “He still has that pipe,” Harris said of the paraphernalia her dad was caught with. He...
Delhi, NYthe-reporter.net

Delhi Farmer’s Market COVID-19 Clinic Cancelled

The Delhi Farmer’s Market Covid-19 vaccination clinic hosted by Delaware County Public Health has been cancelled for this week. If you have not been vaccinated yet, please get vaccinated. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Ridgewood, NJPosted by
CBS New York

New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Releases First Set Of Rules For Legal Marijuana Sales

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Nearly six months after New Jersey legalized the use of recreational marijuana, the Garden State is one step closer to legal sales in the state. Thursday, state regulators outlined what the future of the cannabis industry will look like. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the exact date of legal marijuana sales in New Jersey has not yet been announced, but we’re getting a look at the initial rules put in place to regulate the industry. In a virtual announcement Thursday, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission released the first set of rules. On the business side, many of the regulations...
Margaretville, NYthe-reporter.net

Margaretville Hears Airbnb Village Stats

At the Margaretville village board meeting on Aug. 17, Margaretville Code Enforcement Officer (CEO) Chris Plante gave a report about village Airbnbs. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Dairy Queen so desperate for employees they’re offering $2,400 to new hires - but people are skeptical

In an attempt to draw in new employees, businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to fight against the shortage of workers. In a TikTok that has racked up half a million views, @randa_lauryn’s viral clip shows an American fast-food chain advertising a substantial bonus – simply for signing up. The Dairy Queen sign claims to offer $2,400 to new starters. ‘Now hiring – $2400 sign-up bonus’, the ad read. Naturally, fellow TikTokers were sceptical about the offer and took to the comments to share their confusion and theories. There were many doubts about the chances of receiving the...
Industrythe-reporter.net

To Market, To Market

Those that need some assistance when considering wholesale options or learning more about funding your business are welcome to attend a two-week class to. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
Delaware County, NYthe-reporter.net

Municipalities Have Received First ARPA Payment

DELAWARE COUNTY - The U.S. Department of Treasury has dispersed the first payment of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to local governments. The act will provide a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
EconomyTravel Weekly

Operators question timing of Target’s Fair Share Code call

Operators are sympathetic to a plea by agent action group Target to pay commission up front on holiday deposits, but say efforts should focus on securing financial support from government. Travel Agents Reform Group Engaged Together (Target) wants operators to agree to a Fair Share Code to help agents’ cashflow...
Islip, NYsuffolkcountynews.net

Town opts out of legal sale of cannabis products

At the Town of Islip Board Meeting on Aug. 10, the board voted to opt out of legal sale of cannabis products, reserving the right to opt in at a later date. A spokesperson for the town said, “The first tangible step towards a functioning cannabis industry in New York is the formation of the five-member Cannabis Control Board, which will oversee and determine its regulatory framework and licensing, and nominating an executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management, who will lead the implementing agency of this process. This has yet to be done. There are many details we still want to know, and there’s much that remains unsettled about how this will work. By opting out, the Town of Islip reserves the choice to opt in at a later date.”
Nassau County, NYmanhassetpress.com

Flower Hill Opts Out Of Cannabis Sales/Consumption

In the last of a series of three meetings, the Village of Flower Hill voted to opt-out of marijuana sales in the village during their Aug. 2 meeting. Proposed local law No. E authorizes the Village of Flower Hill to opt-out of allowing retail cannabis dispensaries and/or on-site cannabis consumption establishments to locate and operate within their boundaries. Under New York State legislation, cities, towns and villages can render their own decisions regarding recreational marijuana sales in their areas. They have until Dec. 31, 2021 to render a decision, but if they decide not to opt-out, that decision is permanent.
Portland, MELynchburg News and Advance

Recreational cannabis sales in July smash previous months

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Retailers in Maine sold $9.4 million in adult-use cannabis products in July, which is 45% more than the previous month. Business owners credit the boom to summer tourism, the July Fourth holiday, a larger array of products and falling prices, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy