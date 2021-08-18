No Decision On Cannabis Sales In Delhi

At the Town of Islip Board Meeting on Aug. 10, the board voted to opt out of legal sale of cannabis products, reserving the right to opt in at a later date. A spokesperson for the town said, “The first tangible step towards a functioning cannabis industry in New York is the formation of the five-member Cannabis Control Board, which will oversee and determine its regulatory framework and licensing, and nominating an executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management, who will lead the implementing agency of this process. This has yet to be done. There are many details we still want to know, and there’s much that remains unsettled about how this will work. By opting out, the Town of Islip reserves the choice to opt in at a later date.”