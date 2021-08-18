FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Nolensville preparing for life in 5A competition

As it enters just its fifth season of varsity football, Nolensville High School will make the jump to the 5A classification in 2021. The Knights ended their stint in 4A with a second-straight semifinal appearance, falling to Elizabethton for the second-straight season. The Knights finished with an 8-4-mark in 2020. Fourth-year head coach Paul Derrick, along with junior running back Samson Johnson and center Zach Weisel, talked about the jump up in classification during the WCS Football Media Day in late July.