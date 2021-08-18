Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nolensville, TN

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Nolensville preparing for life in 5A competition

By Kevin Warner
williamsonhomepage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it enters just its fifth season of varsity football, Nolensville High School will make the jump to the 5A classification in 2021. The Knights ended their stint in 4A with a second-straight semifinal appearance, falling to Elizabethton for the second-straight season. The Knights finished with an 8-4-mark in 2020. Fourth-year head coach Paul Derrick, along with junior running back Samson Johnson and center Zach Weisel, talked about the jump up in classification during the WCS Football Media Day in late July.

www.williamsonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nolensville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Elizabethton, TN
Nolensville, TN
Sports
Nolensville, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island University#American Football#Nolensville High School#Knights#Page High School#Spring Hill High School#Junior Coby Walton#Ryder#Maxpreps#Franklin High School#Bga#Battle Ground Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Clay Travis: Rachel Nichols tried to keep up with wokeism and still got canceled

Veteran reporter Rachel Nichols became another victim on ESPN’s growing list of cancellations. As ESPN picked up the pace on covering race over sports, Nichols kept up with the increasingly woke company and fed the right buzz words through a face covering on Zoom interviews. From the jump, she proved to be all in with posturing, blindly supporting the BLM movement and the NBA’s hypocrisy related to China’s human right laws.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House moderates call on Biden to reconsider Aug. 31 evacuation deadline

A group of House moderates is calling on President Biden to reconsider his Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan as the administration evacuates stranded Americans and Afghans fleeing the Taliban. A statement by the Problem Solvers Caucus asks Biden to reconsider the Aug. 31 deadline and "provide a clear plan...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...

Comments / 0

Community Policy