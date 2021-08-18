Cancel
QP Technologies Installs Ultrasonic Wire Bonders for Advanced RF & Power Applications

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQP Technologies (formerly Quik-Pak) announced that they have installed two new Hesse Mechatronics ultrasonic wire bonders at their wholly owned 20,000 sq.ft facility. The fully automated bonders allow QP Technologies to provide more advanced wedge bonding capabilities for such key markets as radio frequency; power, including Gallium arsenide and Silicon carbide; and mil-spec/aerospace (mil-aero).

