Saranac Lake, NY

Saranac Lake art events continue through August

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARANAC LAKE — Artistic adventures continue in the village of Saranac Lake for the month of August. With the 13th Adirondack Plein Air Festival underway, the Third Thursday ArtWalks occurring on the 19th, and pop-up galleries expected to start populating downtown storefronts, the next couple of weeks will have a lot of options for residents and visitors to explore the artistic community and talent of the region.

