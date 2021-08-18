Free meals offered for all Putnam County students for 2021-'22 school year

WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools will participate in the USDA Seamless Summer Option (SSO) and the Community Eligibility Provision for the current 2021-22 school year. These programs provide free breakfast and lunch to all students enrolled in Putnam County. Household applications are not required to receive free meals this school year. However, each school will distribute meal applications to collect household income data for other programs requiring this information or for families to become eligible for additional federal benefits that may be distributed this school year. If parents would instead use the online meal application process, they can access it at www.schoolcafe.com.