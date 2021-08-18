Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Putnam County, WV

Free meals offered for all Putnam County students for 2021-'22 school year

By Courtesy of Putnam County Schools
Herald-Dispatch
 8 days ago

WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools will participate in the USDA Seamless Summer Option (SSO) and the Community Eligibility Provision for the current 2021-22 school year. These programs provide free breakfast and lunch to all students enrolled in Putnam County. Household applications are not required to receive free meals this school year. However, each school will distribute meal applications to collect household income data for other programs requiring this information or for families to become eligible for additional federal benefits that may be distributed this school year. If parents would instead use the online meal application process, they can access it at www.schoolcafe.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putnam County, WV
Government
City
Winfield, WV
County
Putnam County, WV
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meals#School Breakfast Program#Putnam County Schools#Cep#Buffalo Elementary#Hometown Elementary#Poca Elementary#Rock Branch Elementary#Lakeside Elementary#Agency#The Federal Relay Service#Usda Program Usda Program#How To File A Complaint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy