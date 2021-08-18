Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope Francis urges everyone to get COVID-19 vaccines for the good of all

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

VATICAN CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Pope Francis issued an appeal on Wednesday urging people to get inoculated against COVID-19, saying the vaccines could bring an end to the pandemic, but needed to be taken by everyone.

“Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19,” the pope said in a video message made on behalf of the nonprofit U.S. group the Ad Council and the public health coalition COVID Collaborative.

“They grant us the hope of ending the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together.”

Vaccines are widely available in mainly wealthier nations, but mistrust and hesitancy over the newly developed shots have meant that many people are refusing to take them, leaving them especially vulnerable as the Delta variant spreads.

By contrast, poorer nations still do not have access to large-scale vaccine supplies.

Medical experts have warned that ever-more dangerous variants might develop if the virus is allowed to circulate in large pools of non-vaccinated people.

Pope Francis was himself vaccinated in March, saying at the time that it was an ethical obligation.

“Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable. I pray to God that everyone may contribute their own small grain of sand, their own small gesture of love,” the pope said in his latest video message.

The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative launched vaccine public service announcements to the U.S. public in January across television, websites and social media.

In a statement, the Ad Council said the pope’s message represented its first campaign designed for a global audience. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#The Ad Council#Covid Collaborative#Crispian Balmer Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
ReligionPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pope Francis is tearing the Catholic Church apart

In the summer of 2001, I drove up to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to find what we called “the traditional Latin Mass,” the form of Roman Catholic worship that stretched back centuries and was last authorized in 1962, before the Second Vatican Council changed everything. Back then, conservative Catholics called people who sought it out “schismatics” and “Rad Trads.”
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

They threatened Pope Francis: he received a letter with three bullets

The Carabinieri of Milan, in northern Italy, on Monday intercepted a letter addressed to the Pope Francisco which contained three bullets, as confirmed to different news agencies from the military body. According to the newspaper Corriere della Sera, what they sent to Francisco contained three 9-millimeter caliber bullets and a...
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas will not issue religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine requirments

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas has said it will not be issuing religious exemptions requested by parishioners for COVID-19 vaccine requirements. In a message sent to all parishes in the diocese, Bishop Leo Thomas said that the decision is in accordance with Pope Francis' comments over the past several months, in which he has encouraged Catholics to get the vaccine not only for their safety but also for those who are vulnerable to infection and severe symptoms.
Worldwtvbam.com

Israeli rabbis ask pope to clarify remarks on Jewish law

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Israel’s top Jewish religious authorities have told the Vatican they are concerned about comments that Pope Francis made about their books of sacred law and have asked for a clarification. In a letter seen by Reuters, Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of the Commission of the Chief...
Religionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pope Francis called politicians “hypocrites” who “live one way in public and another in private.”

Pope Francis criticized what he called the “Reprehensible behavior” what hypocrisy is and what is found both “in the workplace or with politicians who live in a way in public and in another in private ”. He said that “the hypocrisy in the Church is particularly detestable, and unfortunately there is hypocrisy in the Church, there are many Christians and many hypocritical ministers,” during a general audience in the Paul VI classroom.
ReligionPosted by
WDBO

Coronavirus: Pope Francis encourages people to get vaccinated

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis says that getting a COVID-19 vaccination is “an act of love” in a public service ad that will begin circulating on Wednesday. The pontiff, working with the nonprofit Ad Council, cut the PSA in its first international campaign urging inoculations, The New York Times reported.
Religionmediavillage.com

Pope Francis Joins the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative's "It's Up To You" Campaign to Inspire Confidence in the COVID-19 Vaccines

With a message of hope and unity, the Pope and six cardinals and archbishops from North, Central and South America are featured in a new PSA reaching global audiences. Subscribe to MediaVillage to receive email alerts featuring the latest content on advertising, media/TV, and marketing strategies and trends, including exclusive The Myers Report research findings.
Religionifiberone.com

LDS Church urges all Mormons to wear masks and get vaccinated against COVID-19

On Aug. 12, the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a message urging all Mormons to seek protection from coronavirus. A direct and concise memo to all LDS members was published on the church’s website. The letter depicts coronavirus as an “unrelenting pandemic.” In the message the First Presidency, which is the governing body of leaders who preside over the LDS Church, composed the following message:
Religiondiocesetucson.org

Vatican orders retired Polish archbishop to life of prayer, penance

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- A retired Polish archbishop has been ordered to lead a life of prayer and penance, which includes a ban on taking part in any public celebrations -- both secular and religious, according to Vatican News and international media. The sanctions against Archbishop Marian Golebiewski, 83, the...
Religiondiocesetucson.org

Vatican suppresses Italy-based community founded by married couple

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- With the approval of Pope Francis, the Vatican has ordered the dissolution of an Italy-based community, which had its headquarters in Verona and communities in Medjugorje and Brazil. The Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life determined the Regina Pacis Community was...
CharitiesUnion Leader

Pope sends personal funds for Haiti, Bangladesh, Vietnam aid

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis has sent more than 350,000 euros ($411,000) in charity funds at his personal disposal to help with emergency relief in Haiti, Bangladesh and Vietnam, the Vatican said on Tuesday. A statement said 200,000 euros was going to Haiti to help in the aftermath of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy