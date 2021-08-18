Motorcyclist killed in Goleta crash

UPDATE (Aug. 18, 2021) - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Goleta as Mikha Benedictus, 22, of Goleta.

Authorities say first responders arrived at the scene Tuesday night to find Benedictus' motorcycle wedged under a car. Benedictus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials say the two people who were in the car were not hurt and have been cooperative.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Deputies closed Cathedral Oaks Rd. between Glenn Annie and Los Carneros for a Sheriff's Major Accident Response Team investigation.

___

(Aug. 17, 2021) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Goleta Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Cathedral Oaks Road west of Los Carneros Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports another vehicle was also involved.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, but the extent of any other injuries was not disclosed.

The road was closed in the area during the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

