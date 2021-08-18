Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goleta, CA

Motorcyclist killed in Goleta crash

By KSBY Staff
Posted by 
KSBY News
KSBY News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4DGJ_0bUq2T7w00

UPDATE (Aug. 18, 2021) - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Goleta as Mikha Benedictus, 22, of Goleta.

Authorities say first responders arrived at the scene Tuesday night to find Benedictus' motorcycle wedged under a car. Benedictus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials say the two people who were in the car were not hurt and have been cooperative.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Deputies closed Cathedral Oaks Rd. between Glenn Annie and Los Carneros for a Sheriff's Major Accident Response Team investigation.
___

(Aug. 17, 2021) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Goleta Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Cathedral Oaks Road west of Los Carneros Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports another vehicle was also involved.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, but the extent of any other injuries was not disclosed.

The road was closed in the area during the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KSBY News

KSBY News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Goleta, CA
Goleta, CA
Accidents
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Goleta, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cathedral Oaks Rd#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy