Bibb commission votes to increase county employee minimum wage, incentive for public safety employees

Macon-Bibb County commissioners had a big night passing changes that will put extra money in some county employees’ paychecks—raising the minimum wage for county employees and giving a paid incentive for public safety employees based on years of service.

INCENTIVE FOR LONGTIME PUBLIC SAFETY EMPLOYEES

Commissioners agreed to allocate millions toward annual incentives for employees who work in public safety.

The incentive is based on years of service of law enforcement, fire, E-911, rangers, and emergency management employees:

10 to 14 years with the department - $2,500

15 to 19 years - $4,000

20 + years - $5,500

The purpose is to retain current employees and attract potential hires.

The resolution says this will affect approximately 460 employees who have served in these roles for more than ten years.

The extra incentive will be paid to longtime employees in January of each year.

The county says it’s expected to cost $3 million in the first year and roughly $40 million in 10 years.

RAISING MINIMUM WAGE FOR COUNTY EMPLOYEES

Commissioners voted unanimously to raise the minimum wage to $14 an hour by the beginning of 2022 and $15 by 2023.

"The reasons we're doing that is as a compression piece. For those who are making $15 at that point, putting a distance between them and the ones you just moved up, so we think we'll be financially secure enough at that point to do that," Miller said earlier this month.

Miller says the minimum wage for county employees is around $12.33 an hour right now.

"Right now, that's just not sufficient enough," Miller said.

The vote comes after the Macon Water Authority voted to raise their minimum wage earlier this month. Mayor Miller hopes the increase will help retain employees and bring in new ones--particularly after what the county saw during the pandemic.