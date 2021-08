Taylor Widener was the scheduled starter in this one, but roughly an hour before the game he was scratched, as he stayed at home with cold-like symptoms as a precaution. It’s a shame too, as Widener was working off his best outing since returning from the injured list, with 7 strikeouts against these same Padres in a game last Saturday. Taking his place was Matt Peacock, who is no stranger to extended appearances. Since the start of August, Peacock has pitched 8 2/3rds innings, giving up 2 earned runs with 4 strikeouts.