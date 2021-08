In September last year, Samsung launched its Galaxy M51 smartphone in the Indian market, and the phone was praised a lot for its incredible display, a humongous 7000mAh battery, and a great set of cameras. It even featured a Snapdragon 730G SOC instead of any Exynos chipset. Well, now, Samsung is all set to upgrade that phone with the Galaxy M52 5G. As the name shows, this time, it would be a 5G phone, something the last year’s M51 wasn’t.