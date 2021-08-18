Mitchell County Arrest Report
The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff's Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Matthew Tom Errickson, 29, of Seven Mile Ridge Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in Mitchell County court on felony methamphetamine charges and felony probation violations issued by Yancey County. Errickson was issued a total bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
