Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell County, NC

Mitchell County Arrest Report

averyjournal.com
 8 days ago

The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Matthew Tom Errickson, 29, of Seven Mile Ridge Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in Mitchell County court on felony methamphetamine charges and felony probation violations issued by Yancey County. Errickson was issued a total bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.

www.averyjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersville, NC
County
Mitchell County, NC
City
Spruce Pine, NC
City
Marion, NC
City
Burnsville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brandon Thomas#Washington Ave#Rabbit Hop Rd#Roan Acres Dr#Transports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy