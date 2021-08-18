Cancel
Waitsfield, VT

Goska: Magazine's influence

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 8 days ago

With sadness, I read of Vermont Life Magazine ceasing publication some time back. As a contributor to Vermont Life back in the late-’70s and early-’80s, I relished writing about fascinating Vermont subjects. The magazine’s marching orders, to promote the state, fell into a number of areas. Foremost, it sought to encourage development in the state by showcasing its physical beauty and the inspiring culture of its people. It heralded Vermont as a terrific place to live, and to do business in, a place to invest in and create jobs.

