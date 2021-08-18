Flood waters overtake north Georgia city, causing businesses to close

HELEN, Ga. — As flood waters quickly rushed into the north Georgia city of Helen, businesses were forced to close. Many residents are just thankful no one was seriously hurt.

Many people told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that they are grateful the damage is minimal. They also say the sudden rush of water was a terrifying experience.

“One second it wasn’t, and then one second there was just flow of water everywhere,” said Jimmy Skelton.

“It was pretty scary for me. I’d never seen anything like that,” said Katelyn Pitts.

Pitts said she was working in White County on Tuesday when Tropical Depression Fred moved through.

“As we started working, we got flash flood warnings, tornado warnings and started to pick up a lot,” she said.

The rains toppled trees, downed power lines and flooded roads, making it impossible for some people to get out.

Amanda Moon lives a county over, but hopped in her truck and headed straight to Helen when she saw images on social media.

“This is probably one of the worst times I’ve seen it flood like this,” Moon said.

As flood waters recede, first responders are still identifying areas that could present potential problems.

