Ludacris Makes an Unexpected Star Appearance in JIF Peanut Butter Commercial
Ludacris‘ latest business move sees the rapper star in an unprecedented commercial for JIF peanut butter. Earlier this week, Luda revealed his latest ambassadorship in a 90-second clip that shows him in the recording studio trying to find his flow. After multiple attempts, the rapper turns to the jug of JIF peanut butter next to him. After he takes a bite, the rapper appears to develop some mysterious powers that allow him to later deliver a flow as smooth as the peanut butter spread he just ate.hypebeast.com
