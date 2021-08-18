Cancel
John Baldessari's Final Body of Work Is on View at Sprüth Magers LA

hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Sprüth Magers Los Angeles is showcasing the final body of work created by the legendary artist John Baldessari, who passed away in 2020. Entitled "The Space Between," the 30 works on display seem simplistic at first glance, but upon closer inspection, begin to open a range of dialogue that invites the viewer to question the ways in which we prescribe meaning to the multitude of visual lexicon that dominate our everyday lives.

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

George Condo's "Linear Expression" Fills the Halls of Sprüth Magers Berlin

Sprüth Magers Berlin is hosting a new exhibition by artist George Condo, entitled "Linear Expression." In this body of work, Condo, who is a master of expressing the gamut of human emotion, creates using his signature quick and calculated gestures, which are then brought to life through rich use of color and brushwork.
Designhypebeast.com

HBX to Launch Exclusive Print Collaboration With Yoshirotten and Daido Moriyama

Acclaimed multidisciplinary artist Yoshirotten is known for his future-focused, distorted imagery across illustration, mixed media, installation and digital works. The artist recently opened up a collaborative show with the "Japanese godfather of street photography," Daido Moriyama, featuring Moriyama's black and white images of urban landscapes with digital manipulations created by Yoshirotten.
Museumshypebeast.com

A 17th Century Vermeer Painting Will Finally Go on View in Its Original State

After an intensive restoration process. The Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister (Old Masters Picture Gallery) in Dresden, Germany has finally finished restoring the Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window painted by the legendary Johannes Vermeer. The art dates back to 1657–59, when the work is believed to have been painted by the Dutch master.
DesignSedona Red Rock News

High art of illustrating fashion

In order for fashion to have a life, it needs to come to life. The convergence of art and fashion is symbiotic. Some of the most prolific fashion illustrators throughout history were able to demonstrate that static drawings could capture a mood, a style, an emotion, and convey a story by simply using a pencil, charcoal and perhaps a few colored markers. The tools of the trade were minimal, but the impact was monumental for the fashion industry.
hypebeast.com

Amie Cunat's Floral Motifs Carry Dark Undertones in Her New Body of Work

On view at New York's Dinner Gallery starting on September 8. Amie Cunat is a Brooklyn-based artist who creates inviting work with a deceptively dark twist. Next month, the artist will unveil eight new paintings in a solo exhibition at New York's Dinner Gallery, entitled, "Petal Signals.". As her second...
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Marco Tirelli's Monochrome Artworks Meditate on the Very Nature of Reality

A new exhibition on view at London's Cardi Gallery. London's Cardi Gallery is showcasing the work of Italian artist, Marco Tirelli, in a new exhibition that span his expansive set of paintings, drawings, and reliefs. Perusing the gallery walls is like walking through Tirelli's thoughts and dreams — intricate compositions that include objects and structures to concepts and memories — all of which are created using a monochrome set of colors.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...
Malibu, CAtherealdeal.com

Malibu's hot and Paris Hilton is in

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are the latest celebs to settle in Malibu. The famous socialite and her fiancé paid $8.4 million for a home on La Costa Beach, according to Dirt. And there is a marketing tie-in. Hilton filmed a promotional video there for her Netflix show, "Cooking with Paris," according to the report.
Museumssanantoniothingstodo.com

Upcoming Events at The Briscoe Museum – Tour with John Wayne's Daughter, A New Works Gallery, Summer Film Series & More!

With several upcoming events at Briscoe Museum, the museum's blockbuster summer continues to excite San Antonians. On September 4, you can join Aissa Wayne, John Wayne's daughter, and guest curator Dr. Andrew Patrick Nelson to take a guided tour of the summer blockbuster exhibition, Still in the Saddle: A New History of Hollywood Western.
Movieswdwmagic.com

New concept art and details unveiled for the 'The Princess and the Frog' retheme of Splash Mountain

Disney has today released some new concept art and details for the upcoming retheme of Splash Mountain inspired by 'The Princess and the Frog.'. As seen in this latest rendering (above) of the attraction, the story will take place after the final kiss as Naveen and Louis join Tiana on her latest adventure, hosting a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome – during which some original music inspired by songs from the film will bring guests into the story. Tiana is leading the way and fans will be able to encounter old friends and make new ones along the way as well!
Photographyhypebeast.com

THROUGH THE LENS: DAIDO MORIYAMA x YOSHIROTTEN

Through The Lens spotlights emerging and established photographers from around the world. The ongoing series is dedicated to offering unique insights in varying areas of photographic expertise including portrait, landscape, fine art, fashion, documentary and more. Daido Moriyama has traversed the streets of his native Japan for over 50 years....
harlemworldmagazine.com

The Evolution Of The Wagering Dress Code From Harlem To Hollywood

When you're gearing up for a big night, one question always remains – what am I going to wear?. Planning your next trip to a high-flying casino is no different and, depending on where you choose to play, each location can have its own rules when it comes to how to dress. Whilst staying in and playing a few games with Griffon casino is an equally as exciting option, we all like a night on the town every now and again.
hypebeast.com

Learn the Life of Dr. Jane Goodall in This Immersive Multimedia Experience

Coming to the Natural History Museum of LA County in November. Over the course of the last 60 years, Dr. Jane Goodall traversed the rainforests of what is today, Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park, to observe the lives of chimpanzees. She uncovered that these distant relatives of ours are not as primitive as we might have thought — that they too were capable of making tools, displaying emotion, and carrying personal traits that continue to amaze researchers to this day.
Designhypebeast.com

The Fame Lady Squad NFT Project Wasn't Founded By Women After All

Earlier this month, an NFT art collective by the name of the Fame Lady Squad (FLS) was launched with the tagline that it was the "first female avatar project of all time." Collectors could purchase "Ladies," an NFT iteration similar to a CryptoPunk or a Bored Ape Yacht Club, and use it across their social channels. According to the now-removed FLS social channel, the founders, named Cindy, Kelda and Andrea hailed from the USA and Norway and the three garnered $1.5m USD in investment across 8,888 NFTs in just a short amount of time.
Musicmetalinsider.net

New & Noteworthy: August 20th – Between the New Music and Me

New & Noteworthy is a weekly column in which we highlight some of the newest rock and metal releases coming out each week. This week features new releases from Between the Buried and Me, Deafheaven, Wolves in the Throne Room and more! For last week's releases you can read the previous New & Noteworthy, and for the latest sales numbers Metal by Numbers. Be sure to follow us on Spotify to get this month's New & Noteworthy Playlist, updated every Friday with the newest metal releases.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

The Best Electronic Dance Music Mix For 2021

We asked everyone from industry insiders to fans to even those who had once been in your scene, to tell us what their top EDM tracks are. This article is not a full list of the best electronic music mixes but rather a collation of some of the most requested. DJs and radio personalities have been asked to contribute for our annual Top 10 Electronic Dance Music Mixes poll for the past three years running now. With the advent of new EDM trends like IDM, it is hard to keep up.
hypebeast.com

Freerunner Simon Nogueira Puts Maurice Lacroix Aikon Urban Tribe Through Its Paces

Freerunner Simon Nogueira has joined Maurice Lacroix as an ambassador, showing off the brand's new Aikon Urban Tribe as he scales the landscape of his native Paris. The 27-year-old has attracted 3.5m TikTok subscribers with video of his freerunning and urban freeclimbing exploits. The 42mm Aikon Urban Tribe is adorned...
hypebeast.com

Burberry Marries Technology and Nature to Recreate Its TB Summer Monogram

Fresh from celebrating its TB Summer Monogram with a takeover at Pharrell and David Grutman's The Goodtime Hotel last month,. has now unveiled the next chapter of its ongoing campaign that sees the motif cast across four striking landscapes. Designed by Riccardo Tisci, the new monogram collection was first revealed...

