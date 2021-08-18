John Baldessari’s Final Body of Work Is on View at Sprüth Magers LA
Sprüth Magers Los Angeles is showcasing the final body of work created by the legendary artist John Baldessari, who passed away in 2020. Entitled “The Space Between,” the 30 works on display seem simplistic at first glance, but upon closer inspection, begin to open a range of dialogue that invites the viewer to question the ways in which we prescribe meaning to the multitude of visual lexicon that dominate our everyday lives.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0