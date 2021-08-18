John Baldessari’s Final Body of Work Is on View at Sprüth Magers LA

Disney has today released some new concept art and details for the upcoming retheme of Splash Mountain inspired by 'The Princess and the Frog.'. As seen in this latest rendering (above) of the attraction, the story will take place after the final kiss as Naveen and Louis join Tiana on her latest adventure, hosting a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome – during which some original music inspired by songs from the film will bring guests into the story. Tiana is leading the way and fans will be able to encounter old friends and make new ones along the way as well!