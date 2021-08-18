Cancel
Mississippi State

Watch: Mississippi State Outside WRs Coach Steve Spurrier Jr. Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/17/2021

By Crissy Froyd
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi State continued to forge forward through fall camp on Tuesday, and we continued to see some good things from the wide receivers. Just to name a couple, Malik Heath had two touchdown grabs -- one 45-yarder from Will Rogers and a 70-yarder from Chance Lovertich. Wideout Austin Williams reeled in a short touchdown pass to end off practice on the same day in which just so happened to be his birthday.

