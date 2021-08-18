Watch: Mississippi State Outside WRs Coach Steve Spurrier Jr. Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/17/2021
Mississippi State continued to forge forward through fall camp on Tuesday, and we continued to see some good things from the wide receivers. Just to name a couple, Malik Heath had two touchdown grabs -- one 45-yarder from Will Rogers and a 70-yarder from Chance Lovertich. Wideout Austin Williams reeled in a short touchdown pass to end off practice on the same day in which just so happened to be his birthday.www.si.com
Comments / 0