Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian stock markets rebound after Wall St falls from record

By JOE McDONALD
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vq2jK_0bUpzJYB00

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street fell on weak retail sales as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index declined Tuesday from a record high after U.S. retail sales in July were weaker than expected.

Investors watched for the Fed's release Wednesday of minutes from its July policy meeting for an update on when the central bank might start reducing bond purchases that pump money into the financial system and look at raising interest rates.

Some Fed officials, citing strong hiring growth and rising inflation, say policy normalization should start soon. Others argue the Fed needs to see stronger economic data to be sure a recovery is established.

“Overall, there seems to be an absence of positive catalysts to boost sentiments,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report. “Market sentiments may thus largely remain on hold, with the upcoming Fed minutes on watch next.”

Also Wednesday, Japan reported July exports were flat.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,469.43 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.6% to 27,591.53. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 0.4% higher at 25,930.80.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.8% to 3,169.01 and Sydney's S&P-500 added less than 0.1% to 7,532.90. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok advanced while Jakarta declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.7% to 4,448.08 for its biggest decline in four weeks amid signs the coronavirus is holding back the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.8% to 35,343.28. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.9% to 14,656.18.

Technology and consumer-oriented stocks declined as concern about the virus's impact on the economy grew. Health care stocks advanced.

Selling kicked off after the Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales fell at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.1% in July, more than forecasters expected. That followed a poor customer sentiment survey Friday.

Major indexes had been trading at record highs on a mix of confidence from investors and friendly monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. Analysts still expect economic growth, but sentiment is becoming more cautious on the pace.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 7 cents to $66.66 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 70 cents on Tuesday to $66.59. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, advanced 7 cents to $69.09 per barrel in London. It fell 48 cents the previous session to $69.03 a barrel.

The dollar was little-changed at 109.58 yen. The euro gained to $1.1720 from $1.1711.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
45K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Asian#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Ig#The Hang Seng#Nasdaq#The Commerce Department#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as investors prep for Fed summit

Wall Street stocks were in the green early on Monday as market participants await the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones futures Industrial Average was up 0.68% at 35,357.62, while the S&P 500 was 0.81% firmer at 4,477.85 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.17% stronger at 14,886.66.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar drops from 9-1/2-month high, but posts largest weekly gain in two months

On Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies edged 0.1 per cent lower after hitting its highest level since early-November earlier in the session, as traders appeared to be engaged in a weekend buy-the-dip move with US Treasury bond notes rising higher, though, near-term outlook for most major and emerging market currencies remained downbeat as pandemic concerns would likely to add fresh impetus into the US Dollar’s safe-haven appeal amid rising Delta concerns.
StocksPosted by
WSB Radio

Asian stocks slip following record Wall Street charge

SINGAPORE — (AP) — Asian stocks slipped Thursday following a charge on Wall Street that drove indices to all-time highs for the second straight day. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% to 27,693.42 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 1% to 25,440.41. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.5% at 3,521.76.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Kiwi soars highest, AUD, CAD, EMFX climb, dollar dips anew

Risk-on extends, stocks edge up despite Delta concerns. Summary: The Kiwi (NZD/USD) outperformed, soaring 0.81% (0.6948) after it was revealed that the RBNZ Assistant Governor said policymakers considered a 0.50% rate hike last week. New Zealand’s central bank (RBNZ) kept interest rates at 0.25%, a record low but indicated a tightening later this year. Against the Canadian Dollar, the Greenback slid further to 1.2597 (1.2659). Oil prices extended their advance with Brent Crude settling at USD 71.18 (USD 68.55). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of foreign currencies, eased further to 92.87 (93.02). Risk-on advanced after the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Inc to develop a new coronavirus vaccine. Nevertheless, Reuters reported that the average number of deaths from Covid-19 in the US rose by 23% over the previous 7-day period. Markets continued to speculate on whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell would hint at a taper timeline at the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium. Elsewhere, stubbornly high coronavirus cases in New South Wales failed to halt the Aussie Dollar’s advance to 0.7259 (0.7213), a gain of 0.67%. The Euro edged up 0.12% to 1.1758 while Sterling was little changed at 1.3729 from 1.3724. The Yen finished flat against the Dollar at 109.68. Asian and Emerging Market currencies extended their advance against the Greenback. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar tumbled 1.04% to 32.90 (33.28). The USD/CNH pair slumped to 6.4690 from 6.4770. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield rose 4 basis points to 1.29%. Two-year US Treasury yields ended flat at 0.22%. Other global bond yields finished modestly higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield settled at -0.48% (-0.48%). Australia’s Ten- Year bond yield rose to 1.15% from 1.09%. UK 10-year Gilt yield rose 1 bp to 0.54%.
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Power Higher

The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as it looks like we are threatening to test the 4500 level. The 4500 level course is a psychologically important level that a lot of people will pay close attention to, so with that in mind it makes a certain amount of sense that it causes a bit of noise. Nonetheless, on pullbacks I believe that there will be plenty of buyers trying to get into the market, as people are waiting to see what comes out of Jackson Hole and whether or not tapering is going to continue to be taught coming out of the Federal Reserve, or if they are going to back down.
MarketsDailyFx

How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup

Gold prices move back into consolidations after a false bearish breakout. Fed rate hike odds lag US Treasury yield curve movement. In this week’s edition of The Macro Setup, featuring Dan Nathan and Guy Adami, we discussed the impact of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium across various assets classes, including gold, Bitcoin, and stocks.
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Stocks in Asia sprout wings, Hong Kong index rises 568 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks joined a developing global rally on Tuesday, pushing all the major indices solidly higher. The U.S. dollar continued to sour as the optimistic mood prevailed. The big winner on Asian markets on Tuesday was the Hang Seng in Hong Kong. The benchmark index jumped...
StocksFXStreet.com

Investor sentiment on the up as Fed shift priced in and PMIs mixed

The market is looking for a shift from the Fed, but it might not be as dovish as some expect. Major global stock markets are a sea of green at the start of the week, after sharp sell offs last week. Volatility has eased as the market waits for the much-anticipated Jackson Hole conference at the end of this week. The Federal Reserve announced that the meeting will be held virtually this year due to the surge of Delta-variant Covid infections in the US, which are averaging nearly 150,000 new cases per day. This has boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell will back away from taper talk later this week and, with a quick wave of his magical money wand, all will be good with the world and financial markets will continue to make record highs once more.
Stocksinvesting.com

Equities gain, U.S. dollar falls as tapering worries recede

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday as investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon begin changing its accommodative monetary stance faded. Market sentiment was also buoyed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Wall Street's top economists are concerned about the Delta variant

We’re just over halfway through Q3, and a handful of Wall Street’s most prominent economists are already hacking their forecasts for economic growth during the period. Why it matters: The U.S. has been hit with another wave of COVID cases with the spread of the Delta variant. Rising vaccination rates have helped bolster the economy, but there's some early evidence that suggests growth may be cooling.
MarketsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Asian shares pinned at lows after Wall St falls, NZ holds rates steady

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares held near year-to-date lows on Wednesday as overnight declines on Wall Street reinforced worries about the economic impact of the Delta coronavirus variant sweeping through the region. The dollar stayed strong against most peers, while New Zealand’s central bank held off on a widely...
Marketskitco.com

Gold spikes above $1,800 on weaker dollar, sentiment favoring the Fed to back-peddle tapering timeline

A combination of factors resulted in gold spiking strongly higher today, breaking above the key psychological level of $1800 per ounce. Dollar weakness was a strong component contributing roughly 1/3 of today’s strong gains. A disappointing U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index magnified the concern that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has slowed down the economic recovery in the United States. And that these concerns over the rising infection rate due to the variant could dramatically cause the Federal Reserve to step back on their timeline to begin to taper their monthly asset purchases of $120 billion of U.S. Treasuries and MBS (mortgage-backed securities).
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit extends gains to end higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): The ringgit extended its gains yesterday to end higher against the US dollar today as negative sentiment continued to weaken the greenback’s performance, a dealer said. At 6pm, the local note rose by 150 basis points to 4.2010/2055 versus the US dollar from Tuesday's close of...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: Fed Taper Talk at Jackson Hole is Key

DXY Index down -0.9% since last Friday’s swing high as bears fade recent strength. Fed taper talk at the Jackson Hole Symposium presents noteworthy volatility risk. US Dollar bears have been in the driver’s seat and steered the broader DXY Index nearly -1.0% lower since Friday. This appears to follow a deterioration in economic data and global growth outlook, which could be enough for the Federal Reserve to delay an announcement of a timeline for tapering asset purchases.
Currenciescurrencylive.com

USD/INR: Rupee Falls On USD Strength

US Dollar (USD) rises after 3 days of losses. The US Dollar Indian Rupee (USD/INR) exchange rate is trending higher on Wednesday after a flat finish in the previous session. The pair settled approximately unchanged on Tuesday at 74.13. At 14:30 USD/INR trades +0.11% higher at 74.21. The Rupee trades...
U.S. PoliticsNBC Miami

Treasury Yields Edge Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Summit

The Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium, gathering central bankers from around the world, will kick off on Thursday. There are no major data releases due out on Wednesday. U.S. Treasury yields rose Wednesday as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. The yield on the benchmark 10-year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy