Football district previews: Coaches' favorites include Collinsville, Wagoner, Hilldale, McAlester
Overview: Coach Forrest Mazey’s Buffaloes, after reaching the semifinals last year, are favored to win their first district title since 2016. McAlester returns quarterback Trent Boatright (121-of-179 passes, 1,982 yards, 11 TDs in 2020) and running back Erik McCarty (1,966 rushing yards, 38 TDs). Coweta, coached by Tim Harper, is the defending district champion. The Tigers return quarterback Gage Hamm (148-of-221, 2,217 yards, 22 TDs; 887 rushing yards, 14 TDs) and receiver Mason Ford (41 receptions, 795 yards, 7 TDs). Coweta edged Kelley by one point in the voting for third place. Key games — McAlester at Bishop Kelley, Sept. 24. McAlester at Coweta, Oct. 14; Bishop Kelley at Coweta, Oct. 29.tulsaworld.com
