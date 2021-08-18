RONDA RICH: Who is a storyteller?

We were an hour into a three-hour road trip when our young grandsons awoke from their naps. From the back seat came the question, “Can you tell us a story?”. The boys were spellbound the rest of the drive as they listened intently to my dramatic telling of stories from memory. I shared The Three Little Pigs, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, and Jack and the Beanstalk. I recounted a couple of favorites from my Captain Kangaroo childhood television viewing days. This included Caps For Sale and Stone Soup. Then came some Biblical favorites – Joseph and the Coat of Many Colors, Samuel’s anointing of David as the future King of Israel, and David and Goliath. After each story came the same request, “Can you tell us another story.”