Christine Dahlin | Schools need mask mandates for fall

With the new school year about to start, The Tribune-Democrat reported that as of Aug. 14 masks will be optional in all area school districts.

As a parent of two school-age children who are too young to be vaccinated, I find this extremely troubling. As a biology professor, I fear school officials are making decisions based on an outdated understanding of COVID-19.

The delta variant of the coronavirus, which is now the dominant form throughout the U.S., is far more contagious than the original strain.

It also causes infections and hospitalizations in children at a much higher rate: around 15% of new COVID-19 cases are in children. Children who contract this variant of the disease are more likely to become sick as well. More than 200 children per day are being admitted to hospitals with COVID symptoms.

Children’s ICU wards in Dallas are now completely full with children suffering from COVID-19. We should keep in mind though that Johnstown doesn’t even have a children’s ICU ward. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center cannot handle kids on ventilators. When our children start getting sick, they will have to be flown to Pittsburgh. We can no longer comfort ourselves with the notion that children are not vulnerable to this disease.

Things are not yet as bad in our area as they are in southern states. But if we don’t learn from their mistakes, we will suffer the same fate. The most obvious COVID mitigation strategy for children who cannot get the vaccine is to mandate mask wearing for them and those around them. Numerous scientific studies have shown that masks are safe and effective.

The overwhelming majority of health experts are now calling for universal masking for schools, including The American Society of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why, then, are our local school districts hesitant to impose mask mandates?

I can only think that our school boards and school officials are allowing themselves to be swayed by parental opinion rather than sound science.

When it comes to the health and lives of our children, why aren’t they doing everything possible to keep our children safe?

A mask mandate will also keep the schools open. Last year, whenever the number of positive tests crossed a certain threshold (regardless of severity of symptoms) schools shut down in-person learning to contain the spread. This causes massive disruptions for parents who have to work, and have limited day care options or no one to help students with remote learning. This is much more of an inconvenience than sending kids to school with masks each day.

Yet we know that in-school spread is greatly reduced with mask wearing. Don’t our schools boards want to keep our kids in school?

Universal mask wearing also protects immunocompromised and disabled children. It is not enough for kids with organ transplants, cancer, autoimmune or other conditions to simply wear masks themselves. Some disabled children cannot even wear masks. They need those around them to mask up.

Choosing to put children’s lives at risk because it might be inconvenient for some people to mask up is unconscionable. It’s time for the districts to make the right choice, follow science and mandate masking in our schools.

Christine Dahlin is an associate professor of biology at Pitt-Johnstown, and the parent of two children attending Johnstown elementary and middle schools.