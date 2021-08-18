Outdoor Film Screening
HUDSON — The Hudson Area Library and Claverack Library present Outdoor Film Screening: Moana at Waterfront Wednesdays at dusk Aug. 18 at Henry Hudson Riverfront Park. Bring a picnic blanket or some lawn chairs and join us for an outdoor film screening of Disney’s Moana at Waterfront Wednesdays, which is a weekly community event located at Henry Hudson Riverfront Park in Hudson. This event is free and open to the public. If you are not feeling well, please stay home.www.hudsonvalley360.com
